PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton arrived at State College last January with no shortage of fanfare.
The 2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year was the first Pennsylvania high school player to earn the award since former Berwick and NFL quarterback Ron Powlus did so in the early 1990s.
So far, he’s lived up to the expectations.
On Monday, Singleton scored the third-longest touchdown in Rose Bowl history on an 87-yard run in the third quarter that helped No. 11 Penn State defeat No. 8 Utah, 35-21, to conclude its season at 11-2.
Singleton finished with a game-high 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries. The freshman also scored the game’s first touchdown via a 5-yard run in the first quarter.
“I feel like the season went well,” Singleton said postgame. “To win 11 games, and a game like this, the Rose Bowl, to send the seniors out the right way – the whole season went well.”
Singleton’s 87-yard scoring play occurred at the 9:25 mark in the third quarter. It gave the Nittany Lions a 21-14 lead and kick-started three scoring drives that put Penn State ahead, 35-14.
Penn State center Juice Scruggs said he had a good feeling when he and his teammates on the offensive line settled their stances before Singleton’s game-breaking run.
“We’d been working all week to prepare for the Bear and their slab blitz,” Scruggs said of Utah’s defensive schemes. “They did it, and we were ready for it. We just blocked it perfectly. (Singleton) didn’t need much. He just hit the hole perfectly, and he was gone once he hit that hole. That’s a lineman’s dream – for his running back to go 90-plus yards down the field.”
The run pushed Singleton over the 1,000-yard rushing mark as he became the first Nittany Lion running back to achieve the milestone since Miles Sanders did it in 2018 behind 1,274 yards. Singleton posted 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 contests this season. Monday’s outing upped Singleton’s 100-yard total this year to four games.
Singleton credited Penn State’s offensive linemen for providing the lanes he routinely exploited the season, and also shared how they’ve bonded over the past year as he acclimated himself with the college experience.
“The relationship is incredible,” Singleton said. “We’re always with each other. We talk to each other, laugh in the locker room. Playing around them means a lot. They’ve been good this whole year.”
As the season progressed, so did Singleton’s level of comfort. He pointed to opening the year on the road in front of a sold-out Purdue crowd as a good springboard for his inaugural season.
“Game One, I was dealing with jitters and stuff,” Singleton said. “I had to settle in. During the season, I felt more comfortable.”