ITHACA, N.Y. — Remi Sisselman went from zero to 15 (points) on Saturday, hitting two late-game 3-pointers in Bucknell's 65-58 overtime win over Cornell.
Cecelia Collins scored a game-high 22 points, while Sisselman and Isabella King combined for another 32 off the bench to lead the Bison to their first victory.
Bucknell (1-2) had to battle back from a 21-8 deficit midway through the second quarter against the Ivy League Big Red.
Sisselman entered the game looking for her first points of the season, and she pumped in a career-high 15, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:05 left in regulation and a decisive triple in overtime. King added 17 points, two off her career-best.
On a day when the Bison struggled to score, King was 4-for-7 from 3-point range, including one that tied the game at 47 with 3:43 left in regulation.
The pivotal sequence in the game came midway through overtime. With the Bison trailing by two, Collins swished a three from the left wing while Tai Johnson was tripped away from the ball. Johnson went to the line and made both free throws to make it a five-point possession.
After a defensive stop, Sisselman buried her third trey of the day for a 60-54 lead with 1:41 to play. The Bison went 5-for-6 at the foul line in the final 30 seconds.
Bucknell got out to slow starts in each of the first two quarters, and the Big Red scored the first eight of the second period to open their 21-8 lead. The Bison held Cornell to two field goals in the final 7:26 of the half while cutting into the deficit.
After an 0-for-6 start from downtown, Bucknell received 3-pointers from Sisselman and Collins, the latter pulling the Bison within 25-20. Cornell had a final possession with the shot clock off, but King stole the ball and passed ahead to Blake Matthews, who finished the breakaway layup just before the horn to make it a three-point game at the half.
King’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half tied the game for the first time, but the Bison didn’t get their first lead until Johnson’s layup with 2:44 left in regulation. Cornell followed with an Ania McNicholas contested three from the left corner and a Kaya Ingram layup for a 52-49 lead with 1:26 left.
Sisselman’s triple tied the game at 52-all with 1:05 remaining, and neither team could score in the final minute of regulation.
Bucknell shot 38.3 percent from the field and hit 9 of 26 from the arc (.346) and 10 of 15 from the foul line (.667). A big factor for the Bison in the comeback was their ability to take care of the ball in the second half and overtime. Bucknell had 10 first-half turnovers, but only one more the rest of the way, and that was on a moving screen foul with 0:02 left in regulation.
Collins had seven rebounds and five assists to go with her 22 points, one off her career-high set at Drexel in last year’s WNIT. Emma Shaffer was held to nine points after scoring 19 in Wednesday's loss to Farleigh Dickinson, but she had nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Summer Parker-Hall paced the Big Red (1-3) with 17 points, while Ingram added 10 and McNicholas eight points and 13 rebounds. Cornell had a big advantage on the glass, outrebounding Bucknell 46-27, including a 16-3 edge in offensive boards that led to a 15-5 margin in second-chance points.
Bucknell 65, Cornell 58, OT
Bucknell (1-3) 65
Cecelia Collins 7-20 6-8 22; Emma Shaffer 2-3 1-4 5, Blake Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-4 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0; Isabella King 5-8 3-3 17, Remi Sisselman 6-14 0-0 15, Taj Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Sullivan 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Theodorsson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-15 68.
Cornell (1-3) 58
Summer Parker-Hall 8-14 0-0 17, Kaya Ingram 5-11 0-0 10, Shannon Mulroy 3-18 2-2 9, Ania McNicholas 3-14 1-2 8, Anna Hovis 2-9 0-1 4, Emily Pape 3-6 0-0 6, Vivienne Knee 1-1 0-0 2, Mia Beam 1-2 0-0 2, Ruby Grace Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jada Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-78 3-5 58.
Halftime: Cornell 25-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-26 (King 4-7, Sisselman 3-9; Collins 2-5; Johnson 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Kulesza 0-3); Cornell 3-17 (Parker-Hall 1-3, McNicholas 1-4, Mulroy 1-8, Hovis 0-1, Ingram 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 27 (Shaffer 9, Collins 7); Cornell 46 (McNicholas 13, Hovis 8, Mulroy 8). Assists: Bucknell 16 (Collins 5, King 4); Cornell 11 (Mulroy 6). Steals: Bucknell 7 (King 3); Cornell 6 (Hovis 2, Ingram 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 11; Cornell 19. Team fouls: Bucknell 13; Cornell 18. A: 109.