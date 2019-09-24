The Daily Item
Officals selected a site for the Oct. 11 game between Shikellamy and Holy Redeemer.
That game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Crispin Field in Berwick.
The Braves were to play Southern Columbia on that date, but the Tigers picked up a contest with the current No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A – Wyoming Area. Southern Columbia, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, will travel to the Warriors on that date in October.
The Braves will play Wyoming Area’s opponent — Holy Redeemer — on that day.
The Royals haven’t won since beating Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, by a 27-26 score on Oct 27, 2017. Holy Redeemer has dropped 15 straight games heading into this Friday night’s contest with Hanover Area.