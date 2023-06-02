The Daily Item
Five Valley baseball and softball teams found out where and when they will play in their respective PIAA tournaments, which begin Monday across the state.
In baseball, Selinsgrove (17-5) will take on Warwick (13-10) at Bowman Field in Williamsport in the first round of the 5A playoffs at 6:30 p.m. The Seals are coming off a repeat win in the Districts 2/4 championship while Warwick finished third in District 3. The winner will take on either Strath Haven or Lower Dauphin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In the 4A tournament, Mifflinburg, the District 4 champion, will play District 3-runner up Hanover at Central Columbia High School at 4:30 p.m. Both teams come into the matchup with identical records of 16-7. If the Wildcats can get past Hanover, they would meet the winner of the Dallas-Nueva Esperanza matchup in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Greenwood (12-11) gets to host its first-round game when it takes on Meyersdale (7-13), the District 5-runner up, at 4 p.m. Greenwood, which won its fifth consecutive District 3 title, will play either Bishop Guilfoyle or DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals if it’s victorious Monday.
In softball, Warrior Run (12-11) will take on District 2 champion Mid-Valley (19-2), which will host the first-round game Monday at 5 p.m. The Defenders are in the 3A tournament after losing to North-Penn Liberty in the District 4 championship game.
The winner of that game will play either Upper Dauphin (19-4) or Forest Hills (18-4) in the quarterfinals Thursday.
After winning the District 3 title, Upper Dauphin will host its first-round game at 5 p.m. Forest Hills got into the state playoffs after finishing second in District 6.