The PIAA announced sites and times for this week’s state semifinals in soccer, field hockey and football.
In boys soccer, Lewisburg (20-0) will travel to Oley Valley (18-1-1) to face the Lynx in at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A boys soccer semifinals.
In girls soccer, Southern Columbia (13-9) will host District 12 champion Conwell-Egan (4-5-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class A semifinals. The Eagles have won both of their state playoff games in penalty kicks.
In Class 3A, Selinsgrove (13-5-3) will face District 1 champion Villa Joseph Marie (10-0-1), the team that knocked the Seals out of the state semifinals back in 2000, the last time the Seals made it this far. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Palisades High School.
In field hockey, the Seals (18-1-1) travel to Palmyra (9-2) to face the District 3-champion Cougars at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A semifinals. In the Class A semifinals, Greenwood (12-2) will face District 7 champion Shady Side Academy (12-1) at Lower Dauphin High School at 5 p.m.
In football, both of the games are on Saturday at 1 p.m. In Class 3A, Danville (9-1) will travel to Wyomissing (8-0). In Class 2A, Southern Columbia (10-0) will face Bishop McDevitt (4-1) of District 12 at Selinsgrove High School.