The PIAA announced sites and times for this week’s state semifinals in soccer, field hockey and football.
Seven Valley squads remain alive for state titles, including three soccer teams, two field hockey teams and two football teams.
In boys soccer, Lewisburg (20-0) will travel to Oley Valley (18-1-1) to face the Lynx in at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A boys soccer semifinals.
In girls soccer, Southern Columbia (13-9) will host District 12 champion Conwell-Egan (4-5-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class A semifinals. The Eagles have won both of their state playoff games in penalty kicks.
In Class 3A, Selinsgrove (13-5-3) will face District 1 champion Villa Joseph Marie (10-0-1), the team that knocked the Seals out of the state semifinals back in 2000, the last time the Seals made it this far. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Palisades High School.
In field hockey, the Seals (18-1-1) travel to Palmyra (9-2) to face the District 3-champion Cougars at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A semifinals. In the Class A semifinals, Greenwood (12-2) will face District 7 champion Shady Side Academy (12-1) at Lower Dauphin High School at 5 p.m.
In football, both of the games are on Saturday at 1 p.m. In Class 3A, Danville (9-1) will travel to Wyomissing (8-0). In Class 2A, Southern Columbia (10-0) will face Bishop McDevitt (4-1) of District 12 at Selinsgrove High School.