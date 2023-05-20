The Daily Item
District 4 announced sites and times for the softball and baseball playoffs with semifinals set in baseball, and the quarterfinals in softball.
In baseball, both the Class 4A and Class 3A semifinals will be Tuesday.
Both Class 4A games are set for 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Mifflinburg (14-7) faces top-seed Athens (18-1) at Mansfield University. No. 2-seed Midd-West (15-3) and No. 3-seed Montoursville (14-6) will clash at Montgomery High School.
The Class 3A semifinals are set for a doubleheader at Bloomsburg High School. No. 2-seed Mount Carmel (14-6) faces No. 3-seed Central Columbia (11-9) at 3 p.m., while top-seed Hughesville (17-3) faces No. 5-seed Warrior Run (12-9) at 5:30 p.m.
In softball, the Class 2A quarterfinals are Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Just one local team is in action as East Juniata will be the eight seed at 12-8, and will travel to top-seed South Williamsport (16-2).
The Class 3A quarterfinals are also on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the home of the higher seed. No. 4-seed Mifflinburg (10-9) hosts No. 5-seed Midd-West (11-7). No. 6-seed Warrior Run (10-10) heads to No. 3-seed Central Columbia (14-6). No. 7-seed Towanda (10-9) will travel to Short Park to face No. 2-seed Loyalsock (17-3).
The semifinals are set for Friday at Elm Park in Williamsport. The Mifflinburg-Midd-West winner gets North-Penn-Liberty (19-0), the top seed, in the semifinals.
The Class 4A semifinals will be Wednesday at Elm Park. No. 3-seed Shamokin (13-7) will face No. 2-seed Jersey Shore (11-9) at 3 p.m., while top-seed Montoursville (13-6) will play No. 4-seed Selinsgrove (11-9) at 4:30 p.m.