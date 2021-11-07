The Valley will be buzzing with postseason soccer action Tuesday as three area schools host local teams in state playoff matches.
The district champion Mifflinburg girls and Lewisburg boys will play a doubleheader at Midd-West High School; the district champion East Juniata boys play at Selinsgrove High; and the district champion Southern Columbia girls host a first-round state game.
The boys teams from Danville and Midd-West open state play on the road Tuesday.
At Midd-West, the Mifflinburg girls play District 3 runner-up Eastern Lebanon County in a Class 3A match at 5 p.m. The Lewisburg boys follow with a Class 2A match against District 3 runner-up Tulpehocken at 7.
The East Juniata boys face District 3 runner-up Tulpehocken in Class A at Selinsgrove at 5. The Southern Columbia girls host District 3 runner-up Harrisburg Christian at 6.
Danville, which won the District 4 Class 3A boys crown, must travel to District 2 champion North Pocono for a 5:30 p.m. start.
The Midd-West boys, who finished second to Danville, play at District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite at 7.
Quarterfinal matches in all classifications are scheduled for Saturday.
PIAA SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY
(District-place)
BOYS
CLASS A
(4-1) East Juniata vs. (3-2) Tulpehocken at Selinsgrove H.S., 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A
(4-1) Lewisburg vs. (3-2) Oley Valley at Midd-West H.S., 7 p.m.
(4-2) Midd-West at (3-1) Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
(4-1) Danville at (2-1) North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS A
(3-2) Harrisburg Christian at (4-1) Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
(4-1) Mifflinburg vs. (3-2) ELCO at Midd-West H.S., 5 p.m.