ANN ARBOR, Michigan — After rolling through its Big Ten regular-season schedule unblemished, top-ranked Penn State now heads into Sunday in first place after a stellar showing during the first two sessions of the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Arena.
The finals will begin at 4 p.m. today, while consolation bouts will start at 1 p.m.
Six Nittany Lions will compete for Big Ten titles on Sunday: Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Levi Haines (157 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds), Max Dean (197 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds).
“It’s a decent day, right?” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “It’s a lot of great wrestling. Every round is tough. Every match is tough. But our guys are doing fine, and I think our best wrestling is ahead of us. It’s a good day.”
Penn State carries a field-leading 120 points into the final day of competition. Iowa (105.5 points), Nebraska (98.5 points), Ohio State (77 points) and Minnesota (73 points) round out the remaining top five.
Each of Penn State's six championship finalists qualified for the NCAA Championships, which will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Penn State wrestlers Beau Bartlett (141 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (149 pounds) and Alex Facundo (165 pounds) also qualified for the upcoming NCAA Championships to give the Nittany Lions nine NCAA-bound wrestlers.
Bravo-Young received a first-round bye at 133 pounds and won an 18-2 major decision against former Nittany Lion and current Iowa wrestler Brady Teske (No. 8) in the quarterfinals. The semifinal matchup reunited Bravo-Young and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin (No. 5) for the second time this season. Bravo-Young in January won a 4-2 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center. In their second meeting, however, Bravo-Young notched an 8-2 decision to advance to the championship round, where he’ll face Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao (No. 6).
Levi Haines was one of four Penn State wrestlers making their first appearance at the Big Ten Championships. The No. 2 seed at 157, Haines opened the tournament with a first-round bye. He recorded a 6-0 decision against Indiana’s Derek Gilcher (No. 10) in the quarterfinals and met Purdue’s Kendall Coleman (No. 3) in the semis. Haines used a takedown and an escape point to win a 3-2 decision against Coleman, which sent the freshman into to finals. Haines draws No. 1 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) in the finals.
Starocci received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed at 174 pounds, and he eased past Northwestern’s Troy Fisher with a 10-2 major decision in the quarterfinals. Starocci earned an 8-2 decision in the semifinals against Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly (No. 4). He’ll attempt to win his second Big Ten title at 174 when he faces Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola (No. 2) in the finals.
Brooks – a two-time Big Ten champion at 184 pounds – accumulated 18 points in each of his matches on Saturday. He earned an 18-2 technical fall (5:57) win in the quarterfinals against Rutgers’ Brian Soldano (No. 8), and he secured an 18-6 major decision against Michigan’s Matt Finesilver (No. 4) in the semifinals. Brooks will face Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero (No. 2) in the final with the opportunity to claim a career three Big Ten titles.
Dean (No. 1) transferred to Penn State from Cornell before the 2021-22 season. He claimed a Big Ten championship and national championship during his first season with the program. He’s one win away from earning his second straight Big Ten title at 197 pounds. With a first-round bye, a well-rested Dean nabbed a 2-0 decision against Minnesota’s Michial Foy (No. 9) before winning a 3-1 decision against Iowa’s Jacob Warner (No. 5) in the semis. Dean faces Nebraska’s Silas Allred (No. 2) in the finals.
Kerkvliet (No. 2) capped Penn State’s wrestling action on Saturday night as he earned a 5-0 decision against Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi (No. 3) in the semifinals at 285 pounds. He received a first-round bye and found his way to the semifinals after winning a 9-1 major decision against Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff (No. 7). Kerkvliet and Michigan’s Mason Parris (No. 1) will square off in the finals. Kerkvliet claimed an 8-5 decision against Parris earlier this season.
Bartlett moved to 141 pounds after competing at 149 during his first two seasons. As a No. 2 seed, Bartlett received a first-round bye. He won a 4-2 decision against Michigan’s Cole Mattin (No. 10) that qualified him for the NCAAs and set up a semifinal match against Nebraska’s Brock Hardy (No. 10). Hardy used a third-period surge to earn a 7-3 decision against Bartlett. Bartlett will attempt to claim third place during the consolation semifinals.
Van Ness (No. 5) secured a 19-7 major decision against Purdue’s Jaden Reynolds (No. 14) at 149 pounds to solidify his trip to the NCAA Championships. Van Ness accumulated a 13-4 advantage in his consolation bout against and Michigan’s Chance Lamer (No. 9) before winning it by injury default. Van Ness, a freshman, will have the chance to compete for a third-place finish on Sunday. Van Ness earned a 16-4 major decision in his Big Ten Championships opener before Murin won a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals.
Facundo (No. 4) won a 3-1 decision against Indiana’s Nick South (No. 11) in his first consolation bout at 165 pounds. The win cemented Facundo as an NCAA qualifier. Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson (No. 10) earned a 3-2 decision against Facundo in the latter’s second consolation bout. Facundo will contend for a seventh-place finish on Sunday.
2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championship finals matchups:
125 pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Liam Cronin (Nebraska)
133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Aaron Nagao (Minnesota)
141 pounds: No. 1 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. No. 3 Brock Hardy (Nebraska)
149 pounds: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) vs. No. 6 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota)
157 pounds: No. 1 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) vs. No. 2 Levi Haines (Penn State)
165 pounds: No. 1 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) vs. No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa)
174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska)
184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State)
197 pounds: No. 1 Max Dean (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Silas Allred (Nebraska).
285 pounds: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet Penn State vs. No. 1 Mason Parris (Michigan)