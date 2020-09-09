The deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters passed Saturday, and Penn State fans will have six new professional players to cheer when the 2020 season opens this week.
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers), wide receiver KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos), defensive back John Reid (Houston Texans), linebacker Cam Brown (New York Giants), and defensive end Robert Windsor (Indianapolis Colts) were taken in April’s NFL draft.
Gross-Matos, Hamler, Reid, and Brown all secured spots on their respective teams, while Windsor was one of Indianapolis’ cuts. Windsor, however, resigned with the team as a member of its practice squad.
“Thank you all for the congratulations after the draft! But making the 53 was always the bigger goal!! We not done yet tho,” Brown tweeted on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Panthers announced Gross-Matos will start their Week 1 matchup against Las Vegas on Sunday.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Penn State ranks fourth nationally with 34 former players on 53-man rosters heading into the 2020 NFL season. The Nittany Lions trail only Florida (39), LSU (42), Ohio State (50) and Alabama (55).
One of the weekend’s biggest surprises was when the Minnesota Vikings added former Penn State walk-on wide receiver Dan Chisena to their 53-man roster. The former track star also excelled in his special teams role while at Penn State.
“He’s a high-production, low-maintenance guy, and that’s really what you want your whole roster full of,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Chisena last season. “He’s also a guy that we talk about a lot. He’s also a guy that really appreciates his role on the team and embraces his role on the team and wants to be the best at his role on the team to help the team be successful.”
Chisena was one of six former Penn State players who landed on teams this spring as undrafted signees. Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez (Arizona Cardinals), safety Garrett Taylor (Buffalo Bills), linebacker Jan Johnson (Houston Texans), punter Blake Gillikin and tight end Nick Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) joined Chisena as post-draft pickups.
Gillikin this past weekend secured his spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster as one of two punters for New Orleans.
“Lot of it has to do with a vision relative to our overall roster, and then some flexibility,” New Orleans coach Sean Peyton told New Orleans Advocate reporter Luke Johnson.
Bowers resigned as a member of the Raiders’ practice squad, while Gonzalez, Taylor and Johnson are still on the free-agency market.
Taylor no longer with team
The Nittany Lions will be without freshman defensive end Brandon Taylor moving forward following a violation of team rules.
Taylor arrived at Penn State as a three-star member of the class of 2020 from Lima Senior High (Lima, Ohio). He was one of seven defensive linemen included in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 recruiting haul.
“Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules,” Penn State said in a statement. “We appreciate Brandon’s contributions to the program and wish him success in the future.”
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman committed to Penn State over Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia and other programs. 247Sports listed Taylor as the class of 2020’s 26th-best defensive end and as the 16th-best prospect in Ohio.
Taylor committed to Penn State in June 2019 and officially enrolled in classes this past August.