MORRISDALE — Six Valley wrestlers earned medals at the two-day Ultimate Warrior Tournament hosted by West Branch High School, including a runner-up finish from Midd-West state medalist Conner Heckman.
Two Mustangs, Heckman at 139 pounds and Matthew Smith at 127, finished in the top three while Southern Columbia had two third-place finishers and two sixth-place finishers.
Southern Columbia finished 12th in the team race with 82.5 points, while Midd-West was 15th. Central Mountain outlasted Mifflin County to win the title in the event that featured wrestlers from 42 different schools.
Heckman, ranked second in the state by Pa Power Wrestling at 139 pounds, reached the final with a 3-1 sudden victory win over two-time state medalist Connor Saylor of Hickory, using an overtime takedown to advance out of the semifinals. Heckman, a state bronze medalist a year ago, forfeited the final against Central Mountain state champion Dalton Perry.
Southern's Mason Barvitskie and Midd-West's Smith were the other semifinalists from the Valley. At 145 pounds, Barvitskie fell into the consolations with a 2-1 setback to returning 3A state medalist Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain. Smith lost 9-0 to Bald Eagle's Coen Bailey.
Both rebounded to finish third. Smith won the consolation finish in sudden victory, while Barvitskie topped Canton's Hudson Ward, 4-2.
Southern's Jude Bremigen also finished third at 189 pounds, topping Central Mountain's Rocco Serafini in sudden victory for a 5-3. win
The Tigers also got sixth-place finishes from Brayden Andrews at 133 and Louden Murphy at 160.
Ultimate Warrior Tournament
At West Branch HS
Team Standings: (1) Central Mountain 174.0, (2) Mifflin County 152.5, (3) Central York 134.5, (4) United 123.5, (5) Reynolds 122.5, (6) Tyrone 112.0, (7) Bentworth 107.5, (8) Canton 102.0, (9) Bald Eagle Area 92.5, (10) Hickory 90.0, (11) Brockway 83.5, (12) Southern Columbia 82.5, (13) Peters Township 78.0, (14) Port Allegany 76.0, (15) Midd-West 74.0, (16) Towanda 72.0, (17) Altoona 65.5, (18) Wyalusing 65.0, (19) Muncy 62.0, (20) Johnsonburg 59.5, (21) Armstrong 56.5, (21) Sullivan County 56.5, (23) Mount Union 56.0, (24) Indiana 50.0, (24) Philipsburg-Osceola 50.0, (26) West Branch 49.0, (27) Marion Center 46.5, (28) Clarion 45.0, (29) Pen Argyl 43.5, (30) River Valley 41.0, (31) Bradford 32.0, (32) Claysburg-Kimmel 31.0, (33) Wilson Area 29.0, (34) Juniata 28.0, (35) Juniata Valley 21.0, (36) Hollidaysburg 14.0, (37) Moshannon Valley 13.0, (38) Bellwood Antis 12.0, (38) Westmont Hilltop 12.0, (40) Richland 11.0, (41) Lake Lehman 9.0, (42) Oswayo Valley 8.0
Championship Finals
107: Braiden Weaver (Altoona) dec. Brody Bishop (Hickory), 1-0; 114: Landon Bainey (West Branch) dec. Colton Wade (Sullivan County), 2-1; 121: Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) dec. Logan Rumberger (Tyrone), 8-1; 127: Chris Vargo (Bentworth) pinned Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area), 3:50; 133: Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) dec. Scott Johnson (Muncy), 5-1; 139: Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) won by forfeit over Conner Heckman (Midd-West); 145: Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) dec. Wyatt Dillon (Central York), 6-4 SV; 152: Luke Sipes (Altoona) pinned Parker Kearns (Mifflin County), 6:59; 160: Deakon Schaeffer (Mifflin County) dec. Vito Gentile (Reynolds), 5-3; 172: Jalen Wagner (Reynolds) dec. Macon Myers (Central York), 8-5; 189: Seth Stewart (Brockway) dec. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth), 7-4; 215: Connor Jacobs (Armstrong) pinned Micheal Davis (Canton), 4:39; 285: Carson Neely (Port Allegany) dec. Braden Ewing (Tyrone), 3-1 SV