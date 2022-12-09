MECHANICSBURG — When the final whistle blew at Chapman Field, and Southern Columbia had wrapped up a record-setting sixth consecutive state championship, the enormity of what they accomplished hit Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski as hard as anything Westinghouse threw at them Friday.
With his Tigers teammates gathered around the Class 2A trophy, an emotional Barnes had to squat behind the commotion and collect his thoughts. Wisloski sought out a teacher on the sideline and shared an emotional embrace.
Their two-pronged attack, which accounted for the bulk of Southern Columbia's 339 rushing yards, and another outstanding defensive effort led to a 37-22 victory at Cumberland Valley H.S. The program's 13th overall state title, and its first at the new venue, ended the Bulldogs' undefeated season.
"Getting Wes back from injury (for the playoffs) was huge. He attracts a lot of attention, and so do I," said Wisloski, who finished with 164 yards rushing. "You can't stop both of us. We've just been the dynamic duo."
Friday's win concluded an amazing turnaround in which Southern Columbia lost three games in the regular season for the first time in 12 years, battled uncharacteristic defensive struggles, and suddenly morphed into the familiar juggernaut in time to set the state record with another dominant playoff run.
"It's a very rewarding (championship) because of the adversity and because of the struggles," said Tigers coach Jim Roth. "It's a little easier on your nerves when you're undefeated and you run the table through the playoffs, and your biggest worry is what subs to play in the second half of the state championship game. That's all fun, too, but it's all said and done.
"Years like this — and games like this — are more rewarding."
The game was a defensive test for most of three quarters. Westinghouse took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on its second possession after quarterback Keyshawn Marsillo broke loose for a 41-yard run to the Tigers' 22 on a third-and-2. Kahlil Taylor then burst 22 yards up the middle with 6:37 left in the first quarter.
Southern Columbia was stopped on fourth down twice to open the game, including a 14-play drive that consumed 8:24 of game time and spanned the first and second quarters. An incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 ended the drive in Westinghouse territory.
However, there was a turning point when the Bulldogs opted to throw on fourth-and-3 from their own 26. Dominic Fetterolf batted down Morsillo's pass over the middle, and the Tigers took advantage — but it wasn't easy. It took them seven plays and nearly five minutes to cover those 26 yards and get on the scoreboard.
On what looked like a sure touchdown run, Barnes was stopped at the 1-inch line with spectacular hit by Bulldogs linebacker Ty Abrams. The Tigers' Tyler Arnold came in on fourth down, and he was initially pushed back on a quarterback sneak. A tremendous second effort, and some push from the line, got him into the end zone. Isaac Carter's PAT kick with 5:09 left in the half gave the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Although the Southern Columbia defense continued to play well, the offense was forced to punt on its opening possession of the second half, and Wisloski fumbled away the ball away at the Westinghouse 41 on the next series. The Tigers again forced a punt, helped by a Bulldogs unsportsmanlike penalty and a third-down sack by Louden Murphy and Kyle Christman.
Wisloski quickly made up for his fumble, ripping off a 31-yard punt return followed by a 38-yard TD run on a third-and-6. Arnold ran for a two-point conversion, and the Tigers opened a 15-6 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
"I think when I fumbled ... I know that's on me; it's nobody else's fault," Wisloski said. "I need to get back on the field and do something else to make up for it. I'm really glad I was able to do that."
Wisloski wasn't touched on his scoring run, but the senior showed off his power more than his sprinter's speed at times in the victory.
"I didn't really make many moves," Wisloski said. "They didn't wrap up very well, and I made most of my extra yards just by breaking tackles."
Westinghouse had an answer — and it may have been most spectacular individual effort of the postseason.
Facing fourth-and-5 with its season on the line, Taylor caught a screen pass, broke free of an ankle tackle, pulled away from another tackle, and broke down the right sideline for 54-yard TD. The two-point pass to Davon Jones pulled the Bulldogs within 15-14 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Southern's passing game then came up with the play of the championship. On third-and-22 from the Tigers' 39, Blake Wise found Wisloski behind the secondary for a 61-yard touchdown and a 22-14 lead.
"When I saw the coverage — we were running four guys on fly patterns, and they had only three covered and the deep safety was shaded away from Braeden," Roth said. "I thought if Braeden gets off the line without much problem, we had a chance (at completing the pass)."
A tripping penalty and a holding call deep in their territory forced the Bulldogs to punt from the 3. Murphy soon scampered 36 yards for touchdown and a 29-14 advantage with 8:47 left.
After a Barnes fumble, Morsillo hooked up with Davon Jones for a 57-yard TD and also a two-point pass to again bring the Bulldogs within one score.
Westinghouse's ensuing onside kick didn't go far enough for a recovery. Barnes then broke a 40-yard run to set up Carter Madden's 9-yard TD bolt that salted the game way with 2:04 to play.
PIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
CLASS 2A
at Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley HS
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 37, WESTINGHOUSE 22
Westinghouse (15-1);6;0;8;8 — 22
Southern Columbia (12-4);0;7;8;22 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
W-Khalil Taylor 22 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
SC-Tyler Arnold 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Braeden Wisloski 38 run (Arnold run)
W-Taylor 54 pass from Keyshawn Morsillo (Davon Jones pass from Morsillo)
Fourth quarter
SC-Wisloski 61 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
SC-Louden Murphy 36 run (Carter kick)
W-Jones 53 pass from Morsillo (Jones pass from Morsillo)
SC-Carter Madden 9 run (Murphy run)
TEAM STATISTICS
;W;SC
First downs;8;13
Rushes-net yards;26-153;41-339
Passing yards;135;70
Passing;5-17-0;2-4-0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-2
Penalties-yards;7-56;8-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Westinghouse: Keyshawn Morsillo 15-104; Kahlil Taylor 9-46, TD; Shaun Robinson 2-3. Southern Columbia: Braeden Wisloski 18-164, TD; Wes Barnes 19-115; Louden Murphy 5-42, TD; Carter Madden 6-18, TD; Tyler Arnold 2-1, TD; Team, 1-(-1).
PASSING — Westinghouse: Morsillo 5-16-0 for 135 yards, 2 TDs; team, 0-1-0. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 2-4-0 for 70 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Westinghouse: Davon Jones 2-71, TD; Taylor 2-65, TD; Sincere Smith 1-(-1). Southern Columbia: Wisloski 1-61, TD; Kyle Christman 1-9.