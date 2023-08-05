Picture this if you will. It was 1980 something and my wife, daughter and I were camping. Our daughter was only about 4 or 5 years old at the time and was sitting on her new bicycle with the training wheels. My wife was dozing off and on, and I was contentedly poking at the campfire with a stick, simply enjoying the quiet evening.
Slowly a shape, then several smaller shapes, could be seen on the far side of the fire ring as a mother skunk and several youngsters shuffled up within three feet of where I was sitting.
I quietly asked my wife if she was awake. She responded yes. I then told her don’t move, just sit still. There was a family of skunks right next to me. Jumping to her feet, my wife scooped up our daughter and charged into the camper, slamming the door behind her.
The first thought that came to my mind was I guess I am going to be sprayed. But even with all the commotion, the mother skunk, followed by her youngsters, simply walked off, continuing their search for dropped hot dogs and marshmallows.
Skunks get a bad rap. Portrayed as striped demons on the prowl looking for people to spray, the truth is skunks are no different than any other creature. Yes, if threatened they may spray in an effort to escape, but given a little space they will do their best, unless sick or injured, to avoid contact with humans. If you do find yourself close to an animal such as a skunk, remain still and quietly speak to let it know you are there. Odds are high that you will both be on your separate ways without any issues.
The striped skunk is common throughout Pennsylvania. Adults can be up to two feet long and weigh as heavy as 12 pounds, with females being smaller. Typically, the animal will have a white stripe starting on or near the head and running down the length of its back.
Best known for its ability to spray a musky odor when threatened, the skunk also possesses sharp teeth and claws it uses when attacked by a predator.
Striped skunks are omnivores, utilizing a long list of food sources including insects, birds, small mammals, eggs, fruit, nuts and carrion. There is very little a skunk won’t eat.
Typically nocturnal, skunks are most often active at night, at which time they will leave their den in search of food. Skunks may live in ground burrows, in rock piles or crevices or in abandoned or seldom-used buildings such as sheds and barns.
Litters can be as small as two or as large as 10, with most young being born in early spring or late winter. Only about an ounce at birth, by two months of age the young skunks will be able to leave the den and travel with their mother when foraging. Most litters will break up by autumn, though occasionally some will travel together into the winter.
Never attempt to handle a skunk: They may carry a number of diseases affecting both humans and domestic pets including distemper and rabies. They also routinely carry fleas as well as ticks. Though not the evil creature many make them out to be, like any wild animal they should be avoided and enjoyed from a distance.
Occasionally preyed upon by both domestic and wild canines, far more skunks are killed by great horned owls that are not repelled by the skunk’s odor. The fact that both are also nocturnal increases their odds of crossing paths.