DENVER — Cornerback Darius Slay seized both the loose football and the moment.
Slay scooped up the loose football on the final play of he third quarter and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-13 upset of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Broncos were driving for the tying touchdown late in the third quarter when linebacker Davion Taylor punched the ball out of Melvin Gordon III’s arms just as he bulled his way across the line on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 23.
“An offensive lineman tried to grab it,” Slay recounted. “I just snatched it out of his hand quick, like, ‘Nah, give me that. That’s mine.’”
Slay lost the handle on it himself and with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam bearing down on him, Slay recovered it on the bounce at his 18, stuck his left arm in the grass to keep his balance at the 16, then gathered himself at his 12 as linebacker Genard Avery blocked tight end Noah Fant.
Slay reversed field and ran down the Eagles’ jubilant sideline, slipping tight end Eric Saubert’s tackle at the 30-yard line and racing right past quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — who didn’t even try to tackle him — at the Philadelphia 45.
Bridgewater explained he was trying to turn Slay back toward the middle of the field so a teammate could make the tackle, but there were no more orange jerseys at that point and Slay’s score as the quarter ended made it 27-13.
“I’m still out of breath from running down the sideline,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.
Who wasn’t out of breath on the play? Bridgewater.
Asked if he made a business decision not to get in harm’s—or Slay’s—way, Bridgewater bristled.
“No, like I said, I just tried to force the ball back,” Bridgewater explained. “... We always say the sideline is your friend, so try to force the ball back. That’s all I tried to do right there.”
Taylor, who played college ball at Colorado 45 minutes away, said he wanted to block for Slay downfield “but he was making so many moves I didn’t know who to block.”’”
“And then I just saw him breaking out and I was like, ’Yep, he’s gone,’” Taylor said. “Nobody’s going to catch him because I know the speed he has and he showed it tonight.”
Rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (4-6) rushed for 214 yards in winning their fourth road game.
They prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after Denver dominated Dallas in one of the biggest upsets of the season.