Penn State’s men’s basketball game against Ohio State scheduled for today has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Nittany Lions’ program.
“Penn State men’s basketball’s road game against Ohio State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results,” Penn State said in a statement on Tuesday.
Penn State’s (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) game against Wisconsin scheduled for last Sunday was also postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The Nittany Lions last took the court on Dec. 30 in an 87-85 overtime loss at Indiana.
Penn State had a 10-day layoff before its game against Indiana, and will have another 10-day layoff before hosting No. 10 Michigan at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Penn State on Dec. 8 earned a 75-55 road win against then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, but the program has fallen short in its following three contests.
“We have to look at the positives of what we’ve done well,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said.
Consistent basketball will be the focus as the Nittany Lions attempt to get back into the win column.
Through seven games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 262-241 in the first half. However, opponents have outscored Penn State 274-272 after halftime.
In two overtime losses, Seton Hall and Indiana outscored Penn State, 21-13.
The Nittany Lions played tough against Michigan — now ranked No. 10 — in an eventual 68-52 loss on Dec. 13. Ten days later, the Nittany Lions saw a double-digit, first-half lead turn into a 98-81 home loss to No. 12 Illinois.
“I think we have a resilient group,” Ferry said. “A lot of people don’t understand, as coaches, we’re just different people. After a loss, I don’t sleep. I don’t eat. I don’t function really well until the next game, until you get back out there. But you can’t let your kids see that.
“In a league like this — and I’ve said this multiple times — you can’t let the Indiana game affect the Wisconsin game. I know there’s been so much time between games for us — it’s been brutal — but you can’t let the Illinois game affect our Indiana game. You have to learn from your mistakes, you have to see what you did right, and then you have to move on to the next game.”