MILTON — Central Columbia outscored Milton by 15 points in the first quarter on the way to a 59-30 win Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball.
The Blue Jays outscored the Black Panthers 20-5 in the first quarter, and put the game away with a 14-5 advantage in the third quarter.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey led Milton with 12 points, eight coming in the first half. Jace Brandt added nine points for the Black Panthers, and hit a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers.
Dylan Harris scored a game-high 17 points for Central Columbia.
Central Columbia 59, Milton 30
Central Columbia (9-2) 59
Eli Morrison 4 2-2 12, Cameron Day 1 0-0 2, Russell Gump 6 2-2 14, Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2, Connor McKinnon 1 0-0 3, Dylan Harris 7 1-1 17, Garrett McNelis 1 0-0 2, Brian Prezioso 1 0-0 2, Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4, Andrew Beagle 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 6-7 59.
3-point goals: Morrison 2, Harris 2, McKinnon.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Dylan Gregory.
Milton (5-16) 30
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 2, Xzavier Minium 0 1-2 1, Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4, Jose Oyola 1 0-2 2, Jace Brandt 3 1-2 9, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 0-0 12. Totals 13 2-6 30.
3-point goals: Brandt 2.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Ashton Krall, Nevin Carrier, Nigel Hunter, Dale Mitchell, Isaiah Day.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 20 15 14 10 — 59
Milton 5 16 5 4 — 30