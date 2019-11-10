LEBANON — Selinsgrove was making its deepest boys soccer state tournament run in a generation, but the Seals’ opponent returned plenty from last year’s state runner-up.
It took some time for the Seals to get into the game, and by that time, they were already behind.
Strath Haven halted Selinsgrove’s sensational run in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A tournament by defeating the Seals 3-0 Saturday at Cedar Crest High School.
Cole Catherman finished with seven saves for the Seals (19-3), who hadn’t been this far since 2002
“They’re a good club,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “They were big, stronger in the air and they just seemed to have a quicker step than we did today.
“When we had possession, there were two or three guys on us. It was tough to possess the ball and move it quickly, so we were trying to deliver long balls.”
It took the Seals some time to adapt to the pace and physicality Strath Haven presented. Once the Seals adjusted, they began to enjoy success.
By then, however, Timothy Wright’s goal at 24:02 had the Panthers in front.
Although a Quinn Vandellos poke began the scoring sequence, Catherman was just about to wrap his mitts around the rebound when he was bumped to the ground. Wright quickly took advantage.
Selinsgrove mustered several good looks in the final 10 minutes, but Strath Haven goalkeeper Charlie Shankweiler snared Owen Magee’s headball at the crossbar, surrounded Jamison Bohner’s restart at the left post, and leaned left to glove a Kyle Ruhl flick in the closing seconds.
Magee authored another chance early in the second half, but following that the Seals never mustered another quality look. Peter Boerth scored at 43:15 with a rip from the left wing, and Ethan Birch chipped Catherman at 46:01, giving Strath Haven all it needed.
The positive news for Selinsgrove is everyone except defender Dylan Watts should return next season.
So, while a season-ending loss hurts, perhaps a lesson was tucked in there as well.
“We’re only losing one guy, we know how the state tournament works, what we have to do and we’re used to playing in this weather more,” said junior center back Mason Beaver. “I think we’re going to come back and show people — and prove them wrong.”
PIAA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
STRATH HAVEN 3,
SELINSGROVE 0
First half
SH-Timothy Wright (Quinn Vandellos), 24:02.
Second half
SH-Peter Boerth (Emmet Young), 43:15; SH-Ethan Birch (Salvatore Kaufman), 46:01.
Shots: SH, 12-4. Corners: SH, 9-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Cole Catherman); Strath Haven 4 (Charlie Shankweiler).