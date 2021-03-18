BETHLEHEM — The first major blow Shikellamy suffered Wednesday was when the Braves discovered lone senior and leading scorer Jordan Moten couldn’t board the bus headed to Bethlehem due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
When the Braves discovered took the court, they faced a surging District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic team that presented major challenges with its size and speed.
The Golden Hawks jumped out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter on the way to a 46-22 win in a District 4-11 Class 5A subregional game at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) moves into Saturday’s state quarterfinals where it will face Cardinal O’Hara.
It was a projected long night that ended quickly and wasn’t that close most of the first half of a PIAA opening-round game to get onto the state tournament bracket.
“They didn’t want to shoot, and they were shellshocked,” Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said of the early going. “They didn’t have Moten out there.
“They played hard and didn’t quit. Now they see what a good team is. It will give them something to work for.”
The undersized Braves (5-13) fell behind 20-6 after the first eight minutes, and trailed 35-11 at halftime.
The Braves played the Golden Hawks evenly in the second half, as both teams played their reserves and forged an 11-all tie over the final 16 minutes of the game.
Despite the exit, Dellegrotti said he was happy with the season, especially because of the Braves’ last win — a victory in the District 4 Class 5A title game.
“Even if you have a bad year, if you beat Selinsgrove at Selinsgrove for the district title, that’s huge,” he said. “We’re young, and we have everyone (except Moten) coming back. It was great for us to get this far.”
Averi Dodge, Blare Balestrini and Allison Minnier each scored four points to lead the Braves. Dodge, a junior, said playing in this round of the playoffs was an eye-opening experience.
“It’s a whole different game, honestly,” she said. “Coming up here, we all fought our hardest, and it’s a tough loss. We can’t regret anything.
“They’re a very good team, and we hadn’t seen any team like them this year.”
Dodge said seeing that level of competition would motivate the Braves to make another postseason run.
“We’ll be graduating a big class next year, and we all have played together as a team for a while,” she said. “We’ll be back.”
DISTRICT 4/11
CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 46, SHIKELLAMY 22
Shikellamy (5-13) 22
Melanie Minnier 0 1-2 1, Averi Dodge 2 0-0 4, Emma Bronowicz 1 1-2 3, Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3, Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2, Blaire Balestrini 2 0-1 4, Kiersten Strohecker 0 1-3 1, Allison Minnier 1 2-3 4, Cassi Ronk 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 5-13 22.
3-point goals: Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Olivia Solomon.
Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) 46
Akasha Santos 2 1-2 5, Kenara Walters 1 5-5 7, Kourtney Wilson 6 0-0 14, Cici Hernandez 2 0-0 5, Kendra Rigo 1 2-2 4, Yraina Fernandez 2 1-2 5, Stephanie Donato 1 0-0 2, Cydney Stanton 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 9-11 46.
3-point goals: Wilson 2, Hernandez.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 6 5 5 6 — 22
Bethlehem Catholic 20 15 10 1 — 46