JOHNSTOWN — Greg Burke and his Richland boys basketball team are accustomed to spending the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament at Doc Stofko Gymnasium.
“We are familiar with this venue,” Burke said. “Caleb (Burke) has experience starting four times in this game. Koby (Bailey), this is his fourth year of playing in this game in the same place.”
Richland opened the state playoffs at Greater Johnstown High School for a fourth straight year, and defeated Warrior Run 54-41 on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams built a 22-13 first-quarter advantage against Warrior Run (15-11), then stepped up the defensive effort in the second quarter.
Warrior Run didn’t score its first points of the second quarter until Ahmahd Keyes made a basket with 2:35 remaining. Richland outscored the Defenders 12-8 to lead 34-21 at halftime.
“It’s the state playoffs,” said Richland guard Caleb Burke, who scored 20 points with six rebounds and nine assists. “It’s time to strap up and get ready to play. Win or go home now. We’re doing everything we can.”
Trent Rozich had 11 points for the Rams. Seven players tallied three or more points for Richland.
“They were able to jump out to a little bit of a lead, and they were able hang on to that lead essentially the rest of the game,” Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman said.
Denver Beachel led Warrior Run with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Keyes had 14 points.
“We’re going to win games because of the defense we play,” Greg Burke said. “If we go back the last 10 games we’ve played, we’ve really done a very good defensive job. Our kids have bought into that.”
Wertman said his players gained valuable experience.
“I’m super proud of them,” Wertman said. “At this school, no one ever gave them a chance. It’s pretty cool to get where we were. But they had high hopes today, so it was pretty tough in the locker room.
“It’s been 20 years or so since we have been in the state playoffs. They were hyped up for today. Just hat’s off to Richland. Burke is a heck of a player. (Koby Bailey) is a good shooter. They have some nice players.”
PIAA CLASS 3A
BOYS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
at Greater Johnstown High School
RICHLAND 54,
WARRIOR RUN 41
Warrior Run (15-11) 41
Denver Beachel 7 0-0 19, Braden Bomberger 1 0-1 2, Ethan Hartman 2 0-0 4, Ahmahd Keyes 5 2-4 13, Kade Anzulavich 0 3-4 3. Totals 15 5-9 41.
3-point goals: Beachel 5, Keyes.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Gabe Hogan, Coltin Pentycofe, Tyler Pick, A.J. Bieber.
Richland (18-7) 54
Charlie Levander 2 0-0 5, Kellan Stahl 1 2-2 5, Caleb Burke 6 6-8 20, Trent Rozich 5 0-0 11, Josh Stem 2 0-0 4, Jordan Ford 1 1-2 3, Koby Bailey 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 9-12 54.
3-point goals: Burke 2, Bailey 2, Levander, Stahl, Rozich.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 13 8 8 12 — 41
Richland 22 12 10 10 — 54