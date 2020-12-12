COAL TOWNSHIP — Desiree Michaels came off the bench to fuel a Shamokin rally that came up short Friday.
Little chance of that momentum carrying over to the next game for the sophomore or her Indians.
With a three-week suspension of high school sports taking effect today, and no guarantee of it resuming in the new year, Shamokin took advantage of its only opportunity to play with a 38-31 loss to Nativity BVM of Pottsville.
Michaels paced the Indians with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and the hosts clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit to pull within five points down the stretch.
“She doesn’t have much varsity experience, but you wouldn’t know that by the way she played,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “I thought (Michaels) and Madison (Lippay, also a sophomore) both gave us a lot of good time off the bench. I’m proud of all of them.
“It’s tough. They’re not in an easy situation, but we have to keep the grind going. This is going to make them so much mentally tougher by fighting through all of this. It’s just the little things we need to improve on.”
The visiting Golden Girls (1-0) forced 12 first-half turnovers, turning many of them into easy points to build a 25-14 lead at the break. They played their first game since their 2019-20 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before a PIAA Class A quarterfinal matchup. Friday’s game was nine months to the day from their last win.
“Our pressure defense got things going, but we actually had to switch things up,” Nativity coach Scott Forney said. “We were beating them in half-court and denying them the lanes, but they started beating us off the dribble and face-cutting us. We ended it with our 2-3 defense and that helped us get through the rest of the game.
“Overall, I thought we did a good job rebounding because they had the size advantage. We had to be scrappy, and we scrapped.”
Nativity senior Samantha Heenan scored a game-high 17 points, all but two in the first half. She also added six rebounds, a few of which led to second-chance buckets.
“We lost Allison Clarke to graduation last year, who was a big post presence for us the last four years,” Forney said. “We don’t have that size now, but Sam is a position player. She’s probably one of the top athletes in this county. She’s all-state in softball and volleyball and should’ve been in basketball last year.”
The Indians (0-1) got a slew of decent looks on offense, but shot just 18.4 percent (9-for-49) from the field, including just 2-of-18 over the first two quarters.
Shamokin dug itself an early 9-0 hole before Ariana Nolter made one of two free throws with just over two minutes left in the first quarter to finally put the Indians on the scoreboard.
“I think we fought the entire game,” Rickert said. “I wish we could take back the first five minutes of this game because I think if we came out with a different mindset right out of the gate, I think it would’ve been a lot closer. Our team chemistry would’ve been better. I know it is tough playing in a mask. Every day, it’s something new. We couldn’t even practice (Thursday), and then had to come out and play a very good team that’s very fundamentally sound.
“Having the opportunity is great, but we have to make the most out of every opportunity. We can’t take five minutes off here and there and expect positive things to happen.”
Nolter finished with eight points, while fellow senior Emma Kramer added five.
“A lot of our effort tonight and our effort moving forward is going to come from self-motivation,” Rickert said. “We’re going to do our best as a coaching staff to keep our kids together. Communication is going to be key and our communication right now in this mini-offseason will translate to their communication when they get back out on the floor. We need to communicate better now and in these next three weeks than we ever had.”
NATIVITY BVM 38, SHAMOKIN 31
Nativity BVM (1-0) 38
Samantha Heenan 7 3-3 17, Kaitlyn Zemantauski 2 3-7 7, Kami Abdo 3 2-4 8, Madison Kramer 1 0-0 2, Grace Brennan 1 0-0 2, Hannah Zimerofsky 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-14 38.
3-point goals: none
Did not score: Caelan Quick.
Shamokin (0-1) 31
Desiree Michaels 5 2-4 12, Emma Kramer 1 2-2 5, Madison Lippay 0 3-4 3, Grace Nazih 1 1-2 3, Morgan Nolter 0 0-1 0, Ariana Nolter 2 2-4 8. Totals 9 10-17 31.
Three-point goals: A. Nolter 2, Kramer
Did not score: Carly Nye.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM 11 14 6 7 — 38
Shamokin 6 8 6 11 — 31