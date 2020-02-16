The Daily Item
WASHINGTON D.C. — Landmark Conference-leading Catholic scored 23 of the first 25 points in the game, and the Susquehanna women’s team never recovered as the Cardinals rolled to a 82-64 win over the River Hawks on Saturday.
Sydney Poindexter led the way for Catholic (19-4 overall, 10-2 LC), which remains tied with Scranton atop the league standings, with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Amanda Johnson had 15 points and four assists for the Cardinals.
After the horrific start, the River Hawks didn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the game.
Erin McQuillen scored 21 points to lead Susquehannna (13-10, 5-7). Freshman guard Kaitlyn Lynch had 12 points and six assists off the bench for the River Hawks.
Catholic 82, Susquehanna 64
Susquehanna (13-10)
Olivia Brandt 1-5 1-3 3; Amalia Esposito 4-8 4-6 12; Nevin Hoenninger 2-3 0-0 4; Erin McQuillen 5-12 7-9 21; Sadie Comfort 0-1 0-0 0; Alexa Petrozzino 2-7 2-2 8; Isabella Schwabe 1-1 0-0 2; Rachel Sweger 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Lynch 5-9 2-3 12; AlannaConnolly 0-0 0-0 0; Madi Welliver 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Emlet 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 16-23 64.
Catholic (19-4)
Rachel Bussanich 1-6 4-4 6; Sydney Poindexter 7-12 5-5 19; Erin Thompson 5-8 0-0 12; Amelia Baldo 1-9 2-2 4; Amanda Johnson 6-11 0-2 15; Megan Stafford 2-5 2-2 6; Samantha McCarter 1-6 0-0 3; Mollie Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0-0 0; Erin Doherty 1-5 3-4 6; Maggie Bednarek 3-4 1-3 9; Ella Torp 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-68 17-22 82.
Halftime: Catholic, 48-29. 3-point goals: SU 6-17 (Brandt 0-2; Esposito 0-1; McQuillen 4-6; Comfort 0-1; Petrozzino 2-4; Lynch 0-3); Catholic 9-21 (Bussanich 0-1; Thompson 2-3; Baldo 0-1; Johnson 3-6; McCarter 1-5; Reynolds 0-1; Doherty 1-1; Bendnarek 2-3). Rebounds: SU 35 (Esposito 8); Catholic 38 (Poindexter 11); Assists: SU 11 (Lynch 6); Catholic 20 (Johnson 4); Steals: SU 4 (Four with one); Catholic 10 (Baldo and Johnson, 3 each); Blocks SU 4 (Brandt 2); Catholic 2 (Johnson and McCarter); Turnovers: SU 25, Catholic 14; Team fouls: SU 19, Catholic 21. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: NA.