Where are you planning to have your next fishing adventure? Will it be on a large lake or distant famous river? Everyone loves going on a big adventure, but don’t let that keep you from missing out on some great fishing much closer to home.
What is it they say about the grass always being greener on the other side of the fence? Don’t let the dream of the big trip keep you from the great fishing to be had right here in Central Pa. Let’s be honest, it doesn’t require you to take a two-week leave from work, and several tanks of gas to reach good fishing. You can find it almost in your own backyard.
Where can you fish close to home? Have you ever heard of the Susquehanna River, or the Juniata?
I know you have.
The same holds true for a half dozen or so lakes all right here close to home. Even more, overlooked are the hundreds of two- three- and four-acre ponds scattered throughout the region.
While it’s true that many of these small ponds are privately owned, I’ve found that with the proper approach, permission can often be secured to fish these often-overlooked hot spots.
As a young boy, I learned that by knocking on a few doors, and presenting myself as responsible and appreciative, that good fishing for both largemouth bass and panfish could be obtainable. It still holds true today.
Think about it. Do you have any neighbors who own a pond? What about a co-worker or someone from church or another group you are active with? Do you hunt on private grounds that might also have a place to fish?
Once you have thought of a few places to try, pick a good time to approach the landowner. When you do, dress decently. You don’t need to look like you are going on a first date, but you also don’t want to look like you have been living in a cave or alleyway. If you’re told no, thank them for their time and leave. If they seem undecided, offer them assurance that you will follow any rules they have — offer them your address and contact information. Let them know that you are not a threat to their property or privacy. Make it clear that you would consider it a privilege, not a right, to trespass. Keep nothing secret about your intentions. Often, once you have proven yourself to be a good guest, you will find the landowner willing to offer other potential locations.
Over the last half-century, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to land my share of big largemouth, and to tell you the truth, a good many of these fish were caught from ponds of less than five acres. Good fishing is where you find it, and I’ve found small farm ponds to offer some great fishing.
Also consider that many of these ponds are so underfished that their bass population is, well, let’s say uneducated in the ways of the angler. Odds are good that the lure you will be casting may have never been seen by the pond’s fish before. An exciting thought, isn’t it?
Keep in mind such ponds also often contain catfish, crappie, bluegill and pickerel, so be sure to take a variety of bait and tackle.
What can you do with all the fuel money you saved by fishing near home? Why not a small gift for the property owner? What better way to show your appreciation than a small gift of thanks?