Shamokin senior Carter Smink focuses on simple things, whether in the classroom or on the soccer field.
“In order to be a great player, you have to do the simple things really well,” he said. “And you have to do them well all the time.”
Smink certainly did those things well on the field this past season, as he was selected as the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“His first touch is perfect; he uses both feet well; he passes, shoots, and dribbles well,” Shamokin coach Jonathan Grybos said. “He plays very simple and effectively. He has good pace, fitness and size.”
Smink, who served as a captain for the Indians, also does the simple things well in school, where he has a 4.0 GPA.
Smink’s performance on the field, his academic performance, and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community, and on Valley playing fields.
Smink finished the season with 50 career goals, nine of which he scored in the Indians’ final game to set a single-game program record.
“I wasn’t even sure if I’d be able to hit it,” Smink said. “During the game, I got a nosebleed and had to get taken to the side to get cleaned up.”
Smink said did not expect to score 50 goals in his high school career, let alone nine in just under 80 minutes of his final game.
“I heard quite a bit from my coaches and teammates, ‘We believe in you. You can do this,’” he said. “I didn’t even pressure myself, I just knew I had to play my game to achieve it.”
Grybos said Shamokin had its most successful season in almost a decade, and a big part of the reason for that was Smink’s leadership.
“Carter has been amazing with not just being a player, but also playing the role of coach with helping to train our players,” Grybos said. “Outside of practice, he has led the team on optional runs, lifting sessions, and even a team study hall where some of our players could go for extra time to complete homework.”
Once a week during the offseason, Grybos hosts a study hall for the team in his room.
“You can get help from either other players or Coach on homework or any other problems you might be having,” Smink said, “It’s a really good tool, just to help kids that might be struggling or if you just want some extra time to work.”
Smink has taken advantage of that, as evidenced by his success in school
“I think I like to learn about almost anything as long as teachers make it interesting,” Smink said. He said he enjoys social studies courses and is taking AP world history this year.
Smink said the biggest key to his strong academic performance was striving to do his best, and doing those little things well.
“I’m a very hard-working person,” he said. “Anything I do, I always try to do 100% I like to go all the way with things.”
Smink said he was considering playing soccer in college, but he has not decided where he will pursue his higher education.
“Basically every time I step onto a soccer field, it is just something that brings me pure joy,” Smink said.
Outside of the field and study hall, Smink and the team do a lot of volunteering, including a campus cleanup.
“We go around the school campus with huge trash bags,” he said. “We walk the nature trails; we walk the roads; we clean up whatever garbage would see.”
Although he does not yet know where his future will take him, Smink is grateful for where his journey has led so far.
“I just want to thank everyone that supported me,” he said. “Coaches that have been there since my freshman year; my parents and grandparents, who have supported me since I started playing soccer; and all my friends that came to see me play.”