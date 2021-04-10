Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith is secure in his ability to contribute as a player and leader as he has plenty of experience and confidence.
Although he will be classified as a sophomore for the 2021 season, Smith has played in 22 games — including nine starts — as he enters his third season.
“I’m very comfortable in the role that I’m playing right now,” Smith said. “Being an older guy in the room, and becoming that leader that everyone looks up to, I feel really confident in my ability as far as being able to let others know anything that they need to know about a different position, or just playing my role in general and being able to know what I have to do.”
Smith introduced himself to the college football world during the first game of his Penn State career when he leveled a hit on an Idaho running back that sent him crashing into the turf at Beaver Stadium.
Video of the collision went viral on social media, in part, because former Penn State offensive lineman CJ Thorpe — who recently transferred — fell to the ground on the sideline upon observing the hit.
“Brandon’s always had a tremendous amount of ability — a guy with tremendous length and speed,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “When he gets there, he gets there. He’s got a nasty demeanor to him and is a physical player. We’ve seen some big hits already out of him in his short career.”
Smith tallied 14 tackles that year.
After starting all nine games and accumulating 37 tackles, one interception and forcing a fumble last season, Smith was relocated to the Will (weak side) linebacker position from his Sam (strong side) linebacker post.
“Really, knowing both the Will position and the Sam position, I’m interchangeable as far as that — I can stay on the field more when it comes to certain situations,” Smith said. “I know the playbook inside and out from both positions, so I’m not worried about my abilities as far as doing any of those responsibilities.”
Smith is entering Year 3 with the program, but is classified as a sophomore because every athlete was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is also just the second spring practice period he’s gone through, as Penn State didn’t participate in one last year due to the pandemic.
The Nittany Lions struggled as a result, and it took them nearly half the abbreviated season before they eventually stabilized. Penn State ended the season on a four-game winning streak after beginning the season with an 0-5 record.
“This is something that we really needed,” Smith said of spring practices. “Last year we didn’t have it; we (saw) the result of it. We fell short as far as preparation (and) what we needed to do, and we didn’t play at the level that we were expected to and that we wanted to.”
Smith said he can already notice a difference this spring.
“Going through this year’s spring practice and everything, this is a major part for us,” he said. “And this is what we need as a whole team, really, to be where we want to be.”
While Smith’s position is expected to change next season, what will remain constant is his standing in Penn State’s locker room as an emerging leader.
“He’s really working into being a leader for us right now,” Franklin said. “He’s in our offices all the time. His family has a relationship with (safeties) coach (Anthony) Poindexter, as well. They go way back. … He’s exactly what you want in terms of a guy who came in who was a highly-recruited guy, highly regarded, contributed for us as a freshman, and each semester and each year he continues to take the next step and grow.”