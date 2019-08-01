Smith ready for Eldora

On the eve of arguably the biggest race of his life, Sunbury’s Mark Smith sounded as cool as if he were heading onto the Selinsgrove Speedway for sprint car hot laps.
The 48-year-old veteran of go-karts, super sportsman and sprints makes his debut tonight in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the famed Eldora Speedway in western Ohio.
Although Smith has raced at the half-mile clay oval with its 24-degree banking about a dozen times, the other races came in open-wheel cars: Silver Crown, 360 and World of Outlaw (410) sprint cars.
He has never raced a truck anywhere.
“It’s just another type of race car as far as I’m concerned. You’re still doing the same thing, making left turns on dirt,” said Smith, a two-time Selinsgrove Speedway 360 champion. “The only thing that might throw me off is the weight. (The truck) is twice as heavy as our sprint car."
Smith said he was just going to try to do his best, adding, “I don’t go to any track unless I know I can win.”
Win is something Smith has done often, and all over the place. He has more than 200 open-wheel victories.
Despite his calm demeanor, Smith knows he faces some challenges in the truck that will be much different from his normal rides.
“I will be sitting on the left side. Normally I sit in the center and there are skinnier tires on the truck,” he said. “There are a lot of differences. You kind of sit almost like you’re sitting on a sled and riding down a hill in the snow.
“Your legs are kind of stretched out not underneath like we are in a sprint; you’re relaxed and stretched out."
He admitted that having experience at the unusual layout of Eldora, a track owned by former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, should help him in tonight’s nationally televised race (Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.)
“It definitely helps as far as your confidence because we know the track," Smith said. "Someone who knows what the track does and where the grooves are will have a bit of an advantage.
“It’s a decent racetrack and there is plenty of room."
Because of its steep banks in all four turns (and eight-degree banking on the straights), Eldora is a momentum track, as is Smith’s home track at Selinsgrove.
“If you take everything out and fill it with water, it would look like a lake,” he said of Eldora. “It’s really my kind of track because I am a momentum racer. I’m not real good at stop-and-go tracks, although I have been getting better."
Tonight’s race is just a one-race deal for Smith in a joint venture with Jordan Anderson Racing and Niece Motorsports, but he said it could lead to other races.
Like many open-wheel racers early in his career Smith aspired to race Indy cars and run the Indianapolis 500.
“When I was racing go-karts, we ran a lot of road courses and actually ran a lot of NASCAR tracks with our go-karts when we traveled the national series,” he said. “I’ve always been a big A.J. Foyt fan and a Mario Andretti fan and watched the Indy 500 all the time as a kid.
“That is where I would have liked to go, but this definitely is up there with that."
Nowadays, NASCAR is the next step for many sprint drivers, such as Jeff Gordon, Kasey Kahne, Dave Blaney and Kyle Larson.
“If you make it there, you’ve done something as far as I’m concerned. It’s the highest level you can reach,” Smith said.
While many area fans will watch Smith’s race on TV, he noted that several of his local pit crew members, and his car owner and business co-owner, Brian Scandle (also co-owner of Selinsgrove Speedway), will be at the race.
His wife, Lynne, and their children, Tristan and Indy, are also on hand.
Smith said he owes thanks for this opportunity to Anderson, Niece, Selinsgrove Speedway, NRG Controls, Simpson Racing Products, Rolando Arroyo from Traction Marketing and Selinsgrove Ford.
“We’ve actually been working on this for a while.” said Arroyo, who is handling public relations for Jordan Anderson Racing. “I went to school with Mark’s wife, Lynne. She contacted me a while ago and we started working on it."
Daily Item correspondent Steve Campbell contributed to this report.