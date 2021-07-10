Mark Smith took advantage of a late-race caution and passed Pat Cannon for the win Saturday in the 21st annual National Open for 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Garrett Bard continued his hot streak, winning his second consecutive 305 sprint car race. Adam Campbell was the winner of the roadrunner race.
In the feature, Blane Heimbach won the drag race down the front stretch to take the lead over Davie Franek, Michael Walter, Cannon, and Smith at the start. Heimbach was flying high when, on lap five, his engine detonated, leaving the trailing cars to scatter around the oil on the speedway.
Heimbach’s misfortune handed the lead to Cannon.
With a battle raging for second between Walter, Franek and Smith, Cannon took off and opened a sizable lead. By the middle of the race, Jason Shultz and Derek Locke were running in the top five.
Smith got by Walter on lap 19 and started to track down Cannon. With four laps remaining, the yellow flag flew for Brett Wright, who had rolled to a stop on the track.
Smith ultimately tested Cannon low, and took the lead on lap 28 winning by 0.683 seconds. Cannon, Shultz, Locke and Walter rounded out the top five.
“I finally won some of my money back,” said Smith, who is the proprietor of Mach One Chassis and the sponsor of the race. “But that’s alright because it's usually one of my cars that win it.”
“The top was there. It always is,” Smith continued. “I knew if I was going to win, I had to figure out the low groove. I got my wing moved back and got it figured out.
“I kept my tires underneath me. These guys want to race you early and they end up on the cords.”
Nick Sweigart got a quick jump at the start of the 305 sprint car race, and so did Bard, who led the first lap. Sweigart, Derek Hauck, Domenic Melair and Doug Dodson followed in line.
Bard, the defending national Racesaver champion, was not challenged, winning by 3.261 seconds over Sweigart, Kassidy Kreitz, Hauck and Melair.
Campbell and Curtis Lawton ran the first several laps of the roadrunner feature before Campbell inched ahead. Lawton stayed glued to Campbell's bumper, with Tom Underwood, Keith Bissinger and Jake Jones closing fast until Bissinger spun on lap five. A lap later, Jones spun and took Underwood with him.
Campbell held the lead the rest of the way for his first speedway win in a roadrunner. Lawton, Bissinger, Terry Kramer and Jones rounded out the top five.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
360 Sprints
30-Lap A-Main (26 entries): 1. Mark Smith; 2. Pat Cannon; 3. Jason Shultz; 4. Derek Locke; 5. Michael Walter; 6. Devin Borden; 7. Josh Weller; 8. Jordan Thomas; 9. Adam Carberry; 10. Alex Bright; 11. Davie Franek; 12. John Smith; 13. Todd Gracey; 14. Ryan Kissinger; 15. Nash Ely; 16. Ryan Stillwaggon; 17. John Stehman; 18. Brandon McGough; 19. Thomas Radivoy; 20. Brett Wright; 21. Blane Heimbach; 22. Colby Womer; 23. Joe Kata III; 24. Zach Burd. Heat winners: Kata, Walter, Shultz. B-Main winner: Radivoy.
305 Sprint Cars
20-Lap A-Main (37 entries): 1. Garrett Bard; 2. Nick Sweigart; 3. Kassidy Kreitz; 4. Derek Hauck; 5. Dominic Melair; 6. Doug Dodson; 7. Devin Adams; 8. Kenny Heffner; 9. Ken Duke; 10. Justin Mills; 11. Erin Statler; 12. Mikell McGee; 13. Kruz Kepner; 14. Josh Spicer; 15. Paul Moyer; 16. Dustin Young; 17. Mike Melair; 18. Logan Spahr; 19. Drew Young; 20. Jared Zionkowski; 21. Christian Rumsey; 22. Mike Alleman; 23. Buddy Schweibinz; 24. Will Brunson; 25. Zach Rhodes; 26. Branstin Shue. Heat winners: Spicer, Bard, Heffner, Dodson. B-Main winner: Spahr.
Roadrunners
12-Lap A-Main (10 entries): 1. Adam Campbell; 2. Curtis Lawton; 3. Keith Bissinger; 4. Terry Kramer; 5. Jake Jones; 6. Jimmy Kessler; 7. Keegan Strawser; 8. Tom Underwood; 9. Miranda Minium; 10. Nate Romig. Heat winners: Adam Campbell, Curtis Lawton