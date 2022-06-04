SELINSGROVE — Mark Smith won his sixth Kramer Cup on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Smith, who was inspired by Kramer Williamson to build and race sprint cars won the bright pink cup.
Williamson was the 1978 Sprint Car champion at the Selinsgrove Speedway driving the Apple House Trucking #41.
“Kramer is the reason I build race cars for a living,” Smith said. “My dad used to take me to (Williamson's) shop when I was a kid, and I watched everything."
Mike Thompson rocketed to the front of the URC Sprint Car feature followed by Derek Locke, Ken Meisner, Andy Best and Josh Weller.
By lap five, Locke took over the lead, followed by Best. Two laps later, Best blasted past Locke into the lead, and started to pull away.
By lap 12, Smith, who started 14th, moved into second. Best and Smith diced through lapped traffic before the pair split a lapped car on lap 17 with Smith taking the lead off the fourth turn.
Smith went on the win the race by 1.036 seconds over Locke, last year's winner Jason Shultz, Best and Jake Karklin.
“I needed this.” Smith said. “I gave them $5,000 last night. I was leading, and on a restart, the power steering line blew off.
“I put on junk tires for the heat race, and knew I wouldn't go anywhere. We saved the good stuff for the feature.”
Locke, Shultz and Weller won heat races.
Domenic Melair led the charge of 305 sprint cars into the first turn of their feature followed by Ken Duke, Garrett Bard, Johnny Smith and Mike Melair.
On lap 17, Seth Schnoke brought out the red flag when he spun in the fourth turn, flipped and his racer caught fire. The speedway rescue crew quickly extinguished the flames, and the driver was uninjured.
Duke tested Melair low for the final three laps but finished .284 seconds behind Melair, Derek Hauck, Bard and Mike Alleman rounded out the top five.
“I knew that Duke was back there, and the top was getting thin but the last time we won here we didn’t win a cake and I wanted to win one this time,” Melair said referring to the cake that is awarded to the winner by the Middleburg IGA.
Mike Meliar, Bard and Logan Spahr won 305 sprint car heats.
Jake Jones wired the field in the Roadrunner race finishing ahead of Levi Vial, Keith Bissinger, Nate Romig and Chris Ney.
Kramer Cup: 1. Mark Smith; 2. Derek Locke; 3. Jason Shultz; 4. Andy Best; 5. Jake Karklin; 6. Josh Weller; 7; Dallas Schott; 8. Mike Thompson; 9. Ken Meisner; 10. Tony Fiore. Heat winners: Locke, Weller, Shultz.
305 spring car feature: 1. Domenic Melair; 2. Ken Duke; 3. Derek Hauck; 4. Garrett Bard; 5. Mike Alleman; 6. Kruz Kepner; 7. Mike Melair; 8. Austin Reed; 9. Tyler Snook; 10. Logan Spahr. Heat winners: Spahr, Mike Melair, Bard.
Roadrunner feature: 1. Jake Jones; 2. Levi Vial; 3. Keith Bissinger; 4. Nate Romig; 5. Matt Ney; 6. Miranda Minium; 7. Scott Landis; 8. Cory Lindenmuth; 9. Terry Kramer; 10. Jimmy Kessler.