BLOOMSBURG — Mark Smith won the 25-lap URC Sprint Car Race to claim a victory Thursday in the season-opener at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
Derek Hauck rocketed to the front of the pack from the pole position. Hauck, who recently joined the URC tour, held a big lead over the field.
Smith, of Sunbury, passed Davie Franek for second on an early restart, but Hauck had already built up a 10-car lead.
Smith started chipping into the lead when Hauck hit lapped traffic on lap nine. On the backstretch, Smith used a lapped car as a pick and took over the lead.
“I like to get myself in good position so when we get in lapped traffic I can get the lead,” Smith said. “That’s all I do is wait for traffic.
“I wish we had more tracks like this in our area. These small tracks are a lot like the ones I’ve been racing on down south and out west for the last couple of years.”
Hauck held on for second place, and Franek finished third.
“I should have moved my wing around, but I’m so used to running the 305 Sprint Cars,” Hauck said. “Mark was by me for two laps before I remembered I could move the wing.”
The USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars were also in action with twin 15-lap features. Alex Bright, of Collegeville, wired the field in the first race, and Allentown’s Briggs Danner charged from the rear to win the nightcap.
Billy Pauch Jr. took the lead in the second race before relinquishing it to three-time champion Steven Drevicki.
As Drevicki and Pauch raced, Danner, who had dropped back to fifth, found something against the fence and was soon on the tail of the front two.
“The track was a lot racier in the second feature,” Danner said. “We were able to really get around the top.”
Coming down for the white flag Danner ducked under Drevicki and took the lead by a nose. Danner went back to the top of the track and took the checkered flag by 0.22 seconds in front of Drevicki.