The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins feels a fun vibe in the clubhouse of late, the kind that makes it easier for him to believe the Phillies can make a serious playoff push.
But having a couple of new arms in the rotation just might help a bit more in the pennant race.
Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and Hoskins homered to lead Philadelphia to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
The Phillies took the first game of a three-game set between teams in the hunt for an NL wild-card spot. It was the first of seven games the teams will play over the next two weeks, and they could go a long way toward deciding which might play in October.
The Giants had won 12 of 15 and 19 of 24 to jump back into the playoff picture, but couldn’t solve Smyly (2-5) in his second start for the Phillies.
Smyly scattered four hits, struck out five and was never in any serious trouble, helping to send the Giants to their seventh straight loss in Philadelphia.
He should have stuck around at least another inning. Nick Pivetta continued to struggle in relief and allowed pinch-hit homers to Brandon Belt and Stephen Vogt in the eighth to make it 4-2.
Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.
n Pirates 11, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett rushed Pittsburgh’s dugout and threw punches in the ninth inning, starting a brawl prolonged by Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, and the Pirates ended its longest losing streak in eight years.
Reds manager David Bell faces a suspension after running onto the field to join the fracas after being ejected an inning earlier. He was put in a headlock by Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein, got himself out, and shouted at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. In all, five Reds were ejected.
The latest dust-up in the rivalry was sparked when Pittsburgh’s Keone Kela threw up-and-in to Derek Dietrich in the seventh. After the inning, first baseman Joey Votto walked toward the Pirates dugout and exchanged words with Kela, but plate umpire Larry Vanover got in front of Votto. In April, Dietrich admired one of his homers at PNC Park, leading to a benches-clearing clash.
The ejections started in the eighth, when Bell was tossed for arguing a strike call with Puig at bat. Reds reliever Jared Hughes was ejected in the ninth for hitting Starling Marte with his first pitch.
Garrett came on to pitch, exchanged words with the Pirates, sprinted toward the dugout and threw a couple punches to spark the brawl. Garrett was dragged to the ground by roughly half the Pirates team before backup arrived. Bell was among the first Reds to join the fray and had to be separated from Hurdle. He later helped restrain Puig, who reignited the melee with more shouting and shoving.
n Braves 11, Nationals 8
WASHINGTON — Adam Duvall had two home runs and four hits, Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer, and Atlanta beat Washington to reopen a 5½-game lead over the second-place Nationals in the NL East.
Julio Teheran (6-7) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings for Atlanta, which burst to an 11-1 lead and held on to split the first two games of the three-game series. Teheran had a 1.48 ERA in July as the Braves won four of his five starts but was just 1-1 those games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Astros 2, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Justin Verlander struck out 13 to reach double figures for the third straight start and sixth time this season, leading Houston.
In a matchup of All-Stars, Verlander (14-4) outpitched Shane Bieber and won his fourth consecutive start, tying Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the major league lead in wins. Verlander allowed two hits in seven innings and walked none for the sixth time in 23 starts this year.
n Rays 6, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Avísail García homered and added the go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to rescue manager Kevin Cash from an untimely pitching change, and Tampa Bay by beat Boston.
Travis d’Arnaud and García homered to give the Rays a 4-3 lead in the fifth and help chase David Price. But Cash came out to get Charlie Morton with one on and two out in the bottom half; the AL ERA leader, who had only thrown 85 pitches, tried to talk his manager out of it, with no luck.
Andrew Benintendi hit the next pitch from reliever Adam Kolarek over the Green Monster to give Boston the lead. But García made it 6-5 with a wall-scraping double in the sixth, and Kolarek (4-3) followed with a perfect sixth.
INTERLEAGUE
n Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Arizona rookie Taylor Clarke was an impressive winner in his Yankee Stadium debut, five days after the birth of his daughter, and the Diamondbacks got home runs from Christian Walker and Carson Kelly to beat New York.
n Orioles 8, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — Chris Davis hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to snap an 0-for-18 slump, and Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit to beat San Diego.
Davis connected off Matt Strahm (4-8) with one out in the eighth for just his eighth home run this season. Davis is hitting .181 and struck out 14 times during the slide, including three Tuesday that raised his season total to 105 in 232 at-bats.
n Twins 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Byron Buxton homered and Jake Odorizzi followed his worst big league start by pitching one-run ball into the sixth inning as Minnesota beat Miami.
Odorizzi (12-5) allowed a run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and was lifted after giving up his only walk to Neil Walker with two out in the sixth. The outing comes less than a week after Odorizzi’s four-inning effort against the New York Yankees on July 24, when he gave up nine runs and 10 hits.