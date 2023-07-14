ALMEDIA — Keegan Fultz ripped three hits, including a double, to match Central Columbia's total, but Snyder County's 8-10-year-old all-stars suffered their first loss in the District 13 softball tournament, 9-3, on Friday.
With the loss, Snyder County faces a winner-take-all rematch today at 11 a.m. back at the Central Columbia varsity field.
Snyder County took its only lead on Fultz's leadoff single and a two-out RBI hit in the first inning. The host Central Columbia squad tied the score on a wild pitch in the bottom of inning, and then pulled away with seven runs over the next two innings.
Mackenzie Fox limited Snyder County to a pair of runs on five hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking three.
Central Columbia took advantage of 10 walks issued by Snyder County pitchers, including three in a two-run second inning.
Snyder County put together a last-inning threat with a leadoff single and a walk ahead of Fultz's third hit. Jo Boyd singled to center field to drive in a run. Central Columbia then coaxed a game-ending flyout from Veyda Trego, who had a two-out RBI in the fourth.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 13 9-11 DIVISION
At Central Columbia Elementary School
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
Central Columbia 9, Snyder County 3
Snyder County;100;101;— 3-7-0
Central Columbia;125;10x;— 9-3-0
W: Mackenzie Fox.
Snyder County: Keegan Fultz 3-for-3, double, 2 runs; Jo Boyd 1-for-3, RBI; Veyda Trego 1-for-3, RBI.