When Penn College’s soccer coaches invite a recruit to campus, they typically turn to one player to help them sell the program — former Shikellamy standout Dylan Snyder.
Snyder, a sophomore at Penn College of Technology, has a well-developed sales pitch that has proven successful.
“That’s pretty much what happens,” Snyder admitted. “Talk to them. Take them through the tours. Get to know them. I like meeting new people. I like interacting with new people. I’m good at it, so that’s why he sends me.”
“He’s my salesman,” said Penn College coach Tyler Mensch, who has led the Wildcats to a pair of North Eastern Athletic Conference postseason berths during his five-year stint. “I bring in recruits and I’ll go, ‘Dylan, are you available for lunch?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, Coach, I’ll be there.’ If a recruit’s doing an overnight visit, Dylan’s usually the one hosting him or coordinating events that they’re doing of just hanging out.”
While Snyder may be Penn College’s ultimate closer when it comes to enticing potential teammates to campus, what the versatile sophomore wants is for the Wildcats to close out a few more positive results.
Freshman goalkeeper Braeden Eckard, who starred at Danville before trucking off to Penn College, was one player that Snyder convinced to align with the Wildcats. Snyder had an in, since Eckard had been a club teammate at one time.
Despite posting a 3-13-3 overall mark — 3-5-3 in NEAC play — seven of Penn College’s setbacks were by a single goal. Factor in the Wildcats’ three draws and that’s 10 outcomes that could have been impacted by one goal or a key defensive stop.
“It was a rough season,” Snyder said. “Individually, I went into the season pretty healthy for once. I had a bad hamstring from (the previous) season that I fixed. Went into the first conference game against Penn State Harrisburg playing really well, we’re winning and then they equalize and all of a sudden I turn to pivot, I sprained my ankle and I’m out for three weeks. It was one of those things.”
Penn State Harrisburg won 2-1 to start a banner season for that program.
Conversely, a Penn College squad sporting just seven seniors and juniors battled throughout a difficult campaign — yet struggled to bank positive results.
“I finally got recovered and finished the season strong, but it sums up our whole season,” said Snyder, who collected one assist in 11 appearances (six starts) while playing in the defensive backfield at the start and later in the central midfield.
“When we got something going for us, we’d have two or three guys in the trainer’s room the next day.”
Part of a three-man rotation in net, Eckard — who posted a 0-4-1 record and 2.02 goals-against average in seven appearances — noted a big jump from high school to college soccer. He also totaled 36 saves.
“It was challenging,” Eckard said. “It was a big step up from high school soccer. The game’s a lot more physical in college, faster paced.”
Penn College’s returners were off to a good start to the offseason program, but have since been limited to whatever they can do at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wildcats regularly had multiple freshmen in the lineup throughout the 2019 season, so Penn College is expecting to take a step forward next season.
“We’ve been really concentrating on the mental part of the game, and learning a lot more about being mentally strong,” said Snyder, who played in 12 games (10 starts) as a freshman. “We also need to mature a little at the college level, because I don’t think a lot of us were ready for the college level coming in.
“Maturing and knowing the game’s going to be at a different speed is big for next year. We’ve got guys working out every day, sending in pictures and videos. It’s good. Guys are excited for the season, even though we have no idea what’s going to happen.”
Eckard, for instance, has introduced his bowling equipment into several parts of his training regimen. He’ll use one bowling ball to perform Russian twists intended to increase his core strength. He’ll even curl two balls or a pair of stuffed equipment bags.
Snyder, meanwhile, is trying to run and lift whenever possible,
What’s also in jeopardy for the Wildcats is a 10-day summer trip to England and Scotland (July 31-Aug. 9) that will be highlighted by three international games. Plus, that trip will end just a few days before camp opens.
While Eckard is hoping to become the Wildcats’ regular goalkeeper, Snyder has his eyes squarely focused on returning to the Penn College lineup as a midfield fixture.
“We want him to be a destroyer and win the ball, and he connects passes really well,” Mensch said. “And he talks. He’s always barking out orders. … I’m really excited to see how he does. We want him to see the ball more. He’s going to be able to hit a 30-yard pass in the air on a rope with that left foot he has. It’s going to help us.”
Snyder hopes the Wildcats begin piling up victories that can put them in position to reach the NEAC postseason — maybe more.
“He just wants to win games,” Mensch said. “He cares. He’s passionate. He’s bought into what we’re trying to do at Penn College.”
Snyder said: “It was tough (last season), but the positive side was we were in every game we played in. Coming out next year, I think we’re going to be a scary team and teams aren’t going to want to play us.
“We’re looking to have a real good year next year and I really think we’re going to do some big things.”