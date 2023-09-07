There was a moment of silence on the phone, and a laugh.
Shikellamy senior Luke Snyder had talked about the culture change around the Braves this season, so another one- or two-win season for Shikellamy seemed as foreign to the running back/linebacker as spending the day playing video games.
“That’s not even a question,” Snyder eventually answered what made him so sure it was different in Sunbury, and not just because of the new artifical turf that made its debut last week. “It won’t be like that. We got together all summer, and put the work in. Coach (Jim) Keiser put us through hard camp. (Assistant) coach (Greg) Kahn gets on us, and won’t let us take a play off.
“It’s just different.”
That suits Snyder just fine. He’s juggling four courses at Bloomsburg University on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hoping to major in excercise science and play college football next year along with working on his parents’ — Rex and Kayleen — farm on 890 near Augustaville.
“I really think his drive came from his upbringing on the farm,” Keiser said. “He’s worked his tail off. He puts in the time in the weight room, on the practice field and on the farm.
“He really wants to do something special with Shikellamy football.”
Keiser’s been excited to see what Snyder would be able to do for Shikellamy football, since his freshman year, but injuries hindered Snyder until last season. He played in seven games his freshman season and missed his entire sophomore year.
However, without that shoulder injury, Snyder feels like he wouldn’t be the same player — he led the Braves with 121 tackles last season and his individual goal for this season is to be an all-state linebacker.
And he traces all of that back to the farm as well — his work ethic and his recovery from his shoulder injury.
“That’s kind of just expected from my parents and my family, they all work hard. They aren’t big on excuses,” Snyder said.
Snyder added that the farm work really helped him rehab his shoulder as well.
“When you have that kind of surgery, it’s hard to get the mind and the muscle to work together again,” Snyder said. “I was working really hard in rehab, and then helping on the farm. It really helped in my recovery.
“I can’t even tell which shoulder I had surgery on to be honest.”
And now Keiser is going to put more on Snyder’s plate this season. He played both ways last season, but now Snyder is going to be the main ball carrier for the Braves — he topped 100 yards in the opener, and has 32 carries in two games after just 38 total last season. He led Shikellamy in receiving last year, and even played a little quarterback when Brody Rebuck was lost for the season.
Keiser isn’t worried that he’s putting too much on Snyder’s plate.
“It’s always a concern, but we’re comfortable where he’s at,” Keiser said. “He’s the best player we have on the field. We’re going to use him.”
Snyder sees this season as the first step in the resurgence of the Braves. He hopes to set an example for the younger Braves and there is plenty of talent in Shikellamy’s junior high program.
“A lot of times the last few years, practice was just something to get through before you went home,” Snyder said. “We work hard at practice, then we are staying around after practice doing the work we need to do to get better.”
Add in the new artificial turf in which Shikellamy played on last week, and hopes to get back on later in the season — its next two home games are at Kemp Memorial Stadium at Shamokin High School, while the track dries, this is as bright as the Braves future has looked in five years.
“It’s amazing they got it in. It was so special to get a chance to play on it,” Snyder said.