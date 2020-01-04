The Daily Item

MILTON — Taylor Snyder scored 13 points and Milton used a strong second half to knock off Midd-West, 36-23, in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover girls basketball action on Friday night.

Five different Mustangs (0-10 overall) scored in the second quarter as Midd-West built a three-point halftime lead.

Snyder and Tori Brink would each score four points in a third quarter that brought the Black Panthers (3-5) a 24-23 lead.

In the final quarter, Milton held the Mustangs scoreless to take control of the game.

Milton 36, Midd-West 23

Midd-West (0-10) 36

Rylee Shawver 1 2-2 4; Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2; Zoe Webb 4 0-0 9; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 1 0-2 3; Alexis Walter 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 5-8 23.

3-point goals: Webb, Fave.

Did not score: Chloe Sauer, Leah Ferster.

Milton (3-5) 36

Leah Walter 2 0-0 4; Taylor Snyder 5 1-3 13; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-4 6; Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4; Tori Brink 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 2-9 36.

3-point goals: Snyder 2.

Did not score: Kiersten Stork, Kyla Rovenolt, Brooklyn Wade.

Score by quarters

Midd-West 4 10 9 0 — 23

Milton 4 7 12 13 — 36

n Southern Columbia 43,

Lewisburg 32

LEWISBURG — Ally Griscavage scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the Tigers built a double-digit lead.

Four other Southern Columbia (8-3) players each scored five points.

Roz Noone had 15 points to lead the Green Dragons (3-6).

Southern Columbia 43, Lewisburg 32

Southern Columbia (8-3) 43

Faith Callahan 1 2-2 5; Grace Callahan 1 2-2 5; Ally Griscavage 8 2-6 18; Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 2 1-2 5; Ava Novak 1 0-3 3; Rilyn Wisloski 2 1-3 5. Totals 16 8-18 43.

3-point goals: F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Novak.

Did not score: Colby Bernhard.

Lewisburg (3-6) 32

Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4; Maddie Still 1 1-2 3; Roz Noone 6 3-5 15; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-2 6; Regan Llano 1 0-0 2; Lauren Gross 0 0-4 0; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-15 32.

3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.

Did not score: Anna Baker.

Score by quarters

Southern Columbia 12 14 7 10 — 43

Lewisburg 4 7 11 10 — 32

n East Juniata 40, Halifax 37

HALIFAX — The Tigers took advantage of their balance in the TVL win.

Alyssa Robinson and Paris Feltman each scored nine points, while Cypress Feltman chipped in eight for East Juniata (5-3 overall, 4-1 TVL).

Montana Paul had 15 points for the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3).

East Juniata 40, Halifax 37

East Juniata (5-3) 40

Cypress Feltman 3 2-3 8; Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2; Paris Feltman 4 1-4 9; Clarye Guyer 2 1-2 5; Thea Neimond 1 0-2 2; Leah Sankey 2 1-2 5; Alyssa Robinson 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 5-15 40.

3-point goals: Robinson.

Did not score: none.

Halifax (5-4) 37

Steinhauer 2 1-2 5; Schumber 1 0-1 2; Wells 3 0-2 8; S. Manion 2 0-0 4; Paul 6 2-4 15; K. Manion 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 4-11 37.

3-point goals: Wells 2, Paul.

Did not score: Roland.

Score by quarters

East Juniata 6 9 10 15 — 40

Halifax 13 5 8 11 — 37

n Northumberland Chr. 45,

St. Joseph’s Academy 31

BOALSBURG — Emily Garvin scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to the nonleague victory.

Trailing by a point entering the third quarter, Northumberland Christian (8-3) outscored St. Joseph’s 15-1 in the third quarter behind 11 points by Garvin.

Northumberland Christian 45,

St. Joseph’s Academy 31

Northumberland Christian (8-3) 45

Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Snyder 3 2-2 9; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6; Emily Garvin 9 3-5 22; Anna Ulmer 1 0-2 2; Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Bethany Dressler 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-10 45.

3-point goals: Snyder, Garvin.

Did not score: Emma Treas.

St. Joseph’s Academy 31

Simander 3 3-4 10; Youngmark 0 2-2 2; Eby 2 0-0 5; Scanlon 1 0-0 2; Hershbine 3 1-2 7; Wolfe 0 1-2 1; Off 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-12 31.

3-point goals: Simander, Eby.

Did not score: McMutrie, Mallison.

Score by quarters

Northumberland Chr. 8 13 15 9 — 45

St. Joseph’s 14 8 1 8 — 31

