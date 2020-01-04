The Daily Item
MILTON — Taylor Snyder scored 13 points and Milton used a strong second half to knock off Midd-West, 36-23, in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover girls basketball action on Friday night.
Five different Mustangs (0-10 overall) scored in the second quarter as Midd-West built a three-point halftime lead.
Snyder and Tori Brink would each score four points in a third quarter that brought the Black Panthers (3-5) a 24-23 lead.
In the final quarter, Milton held the Mustangs scoreless to take control of the game.
Milton 36, Midd-West 23
Midd-West (0-10) 36
Rylee Shawver 1 2-2 4; Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2; Zoe Webb 4 0-0 9; Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2; Bella Fave 1 0-2 3; Alexis Walter 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 5-8 23.
3-point goals: Webb, Fave.
Did not score: Chloe Sauer, Leah Ferster.
Milton (3-5) 36
Leah Walter 2 0-0 4; Taylor Snyder 5 1-3 13; Crystal Hamilton 3 0-4 6; Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4; Tori Brink 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 2-9 36.
3-point goals: Snyder 2.
Did not score: Kiersten Stork, Kyla Rovenolt, Brooklyn Wade.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 4 10 9 0 — 23
Milton 4 7 12 13 — 36
n Southern Columbia 43,
Lewisburg 32
LEWISBURG — Ally Griscavage scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the Tigers built a double-digit lead.
Four other Southern Columbia (8-3) players each scored five points.
Roz Noone had 15 points to lead the Green Dragons (3-6).
Southern Columbia 43, Lewisburg 32
Southern Columbia (8-3) 43
Faith Callahan 1 2-2 5; Grace Callahan 1 2-2 5; Ally Griscavage 8 2-6 18; Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2; Loren Gehret 2 1-2 5; Ava Novak 1 0-3 3; Rilyn Wisloski 2 1-3 5. Totals 16 8-18 43.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Novak.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Lewisburg (3-6) 32
Sophie Kilbride 2 0-0 4; Maddie Still 1 1-2 3; Roz Noone 6 3-5 15; Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-2 6; Regan Llano 1 0-0 2; Lauren Gross 0 0-4 0; Hope Drumm 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-15 32.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 12 14 7 10 — 43
Lewisburg 4 7 11 10 — 32
n East Juniata 40, Halifax 37
HALIFAX — The Tigers took advantage of their balance in the TVL win.
Alyssa Robinson and Paris Feltman each scored nine points, while Cypress Feltman chipped in eight for East Juniata (5-3 overall, 4-1 TVL).
Montana Paul had 15 points for the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3).
East Juniata 40, Halifax 37
East Juniata (5-3) 40
Cypress Feltman 3 2-3 8; Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2; Paris Feltman 4 1-4 9; Clarye Guyer 2 1-2 5; Thea Neimond 1 0-2 2; Leah Sankey 2 1-2 5; Alyssa Robinson 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 5-15 40.
3-point goals: Robinson.
Did not score: none.
Halifax (5-4) 37
Steinhauer 2 1-2 5; Schumber 1 0-1 2; Wells 3 0-2 8; S. Manion 2 0-0 4; Paul 6 2-4 15; K. Manion 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 4-11 37.
3-point goals: Wells 2, Paul.
Did not score: Roland.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 6 9 10 15 — 40
Halifax 13 5 8 11 — 37
n Northumberland Chr. 45,
St. Joseph’s Academy 31
BOALSBURG — Emily Garvin scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to the nonleague victory.
Trailing by a point entering the third quarter, Northumberland Christian (8-3) outscored St. Joseph’s 15-1 in the third quarter behind 11 points by Garvin.
Northumberland Christian 45,
St. Joseph’s Academy 31
Northumberland Christian (8-3) 45
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Snyder 3 2-2 9; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6; Emily Garvin 9 3-5 22; Anna Ulmer 1 0-2 2; Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Bethany Dressler 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-10 45.
3-point goals: Snyder, Garvin.
Did not score: Emma Treas.
St. Joseph’s Academy 31
Simander 3 3-4 10; Youngmark 0 2-2 2; Eby 2 0-0 5; Scanlon 1 0-0 2; Hershbine 3 1-2 7; Wolfe 0 1-2 1; Off 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-12 31.
3-point goals: Simander, Eby.
Did not score: McMutrie, Mallison.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 8 13 15 9 — 45
St. Joseph’s 14 8 1 8 — 31