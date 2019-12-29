MONTGOMERY — Taylor Snyder scored 13 points on the strength of four 3-pointers to earn MVP honors and lead Milton’s girls to the Montgomery Christmas Tournament championship, 47-27, over Meadowbrook Christian on Saturday.
The Black Panthers (2-4) held both Wyalusing Valley and Meadowbrook to 27 points each in winning the title.
Milton’s Leah Walter, who scored nine points over two games, was named to the all-tournament team.
Milton 47,
Meadowbrook Christian 27
Meadowbrook Christian 27
Jackie Stokes 4 6-10 14, Shelby Hartman 0 2-4 2, Masy Devlin 0 0-2 0, Emily Baney 1 4-10 6, Madison McNeal 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 12-26 27.
3-point goals: McNeal.
Did not score: Jeneka Day, Ellie Sweigard.
Milton (2-4) 47
Kiersten Stork 1 2-2 4, Leah Walter 2 0-1 4, Taylor Snyder 4 1-2 13, Crystal Hamilton 5 1-4 11, Mylea Neidig 2 3-6 7, Tori Brink 1 0-0 2, Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 7-15 47.
3-point goals: Snyder 4.
Did not score: Kyla Rovenolt, Brooklyn Wade, Carly Neidig, Kendall Feddar, Morgan Reiner.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 5 7 12 3 — 27
Milton 6 12 13 16 — 47
n Shikellamy 59,
Williamsport 47
WILLIAMSPORT — Jordan Moten dropped 25 points to lead three Shikellamy girls who scored more than a dozen, and the Braves raced away in the second half of a nonleague victory.
Tori Scheller and Tori Smith backed Moten with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Shikellamy (3-2) limited Williamsport to 17 second-half points, just six in the fourth quarter.
Shikellamy 59, Williamsport 47
Shikellamy (3-2) 59
Jordan Moten 9 3-4 25, Emma Bronowicz 2 1-7 5, Tori Smith 4 6-8 14, Tori Scheller 2 10-14 15. Totals 17 20-33 59.
3-point goals: Moten 4, Scheller.
Did not score: Brooke Snyder, Averi Dodge, Paige Fausey.
Williamsport 47
Atiyn Jones 0 1-2 1, Kate Wilson 1 0-0 3, Samiyah Little 5 0-2 10, Jessica Robinson 3 4-6 10, Kailee Helmrich 1 0-0 2, Matayah Deitrick 1 0-0 2, Enya Green Pratt 3 0-0 6, Sophia Erb 6 1-2 13. Totals 20 6-12 47.
3-point goals: Wilson.
Did not score: Sarina Beiter.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 15 12 20 12 — 59
Williamsport 17 13 11 6 — 47
n Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone scored a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, but Lewisburg could not recover from a slow start in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
The Green Dragons (2-5) were limited to a Hope Drumm basket in the first quarter and fell behind 29-15 by halftime. Drumm finished with eight points. Noone added five rebounds and two steals.
Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39
Loyalsock 55
Sophia Gardner 3 2-3 8, Cassie Gee 3 0-0 8, Summer McNulty 10 1-1 22, Madison Jean 2 0-0 4, Karyn Saar 0 2-2 2, Allyia Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Mia Patterson 3 3-3 9. Totals 22 8-9 55.
3-point goals: Gee 2, McNulty.
Did not score: Jocelyn Cruz.
Lewisburg (2-5) 39
Maddie Still 0 0-1 0, Roz Noone 7 3-4 22, Jamie Fedorjaka 2 0-0 5, Regan Llanso 1 0-2 2, Lauren Gross 0 2-2 2, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 5-9 39.
3-point goals: Noone 5, Drumm 2, Fedorjaka.
Did not score: Sophie Kilbride.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 10 19 12 14 — 55
Lewisburg 2 13 16 8 — 39
n Mount Carmel 69,
Faith Christian 39
WEATHERLY — Dani Rae Renno scored 24 points to lead Mount Carmel over unbeaten Faith Christian in the Weatherly Lady Wreckers Holiday Tournament title game.
Renno was the MVP, while Lauren Shedleski, who scored 14 points, and Brooke Bernini, who had eight, were named to the all-tournament team for the Red Tornadoes (6-2). Mia Chapman added 11 points in the win.
Mount Carmel (6-2) 69
Mia Chapman 5 1-3 11, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 5 2-4 12, Brooke Bernini 3 0-0 8, Dani Rae Renno 11 2-3 24, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 3 2-2 8. Totals 29 7-12 69.
3-point goals: Bernini 2, Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Rachel Witkoski, Katie Witcoski, Maggie McCracken.
Faith Christian (7-1) 39
Sydney Heller 5 4-6 14, Joy Hissner 2 0-0 5, Blanca Acevedo 2 0-0 4, Izabella Forker 1 0-3 2, Mikayla Hissner 1 0-0 2, Abby Bowersock 2 0-1 4, Karleigh Garber 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 4-10 39.
3-point goals: Hissner.
Did not score: Lucy Turner, Tahlia Smith.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 20 17 18 14 — 69
Faith Christian 10 14 9 6 — 39
n Mahanoy Area 57,
Southern Columbia 48
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emily Lawrence scored a game-high 20 points for Mahanoy Area, which shook off a first-quarter deficit to win the Shamokin Holiday Tournament.
Freshmen Ally Griscavage, Loren Gehret and Ava Novak led Southern Columbia (6-3) with 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Mahanoy Area 57,
Southern Columbia 48
Mahanoy Area 57
Emily Lawrence 7 4-9 20, Cealin McGroarty 1 0-0 2, Allyson Babinsky 0 1-2 1, Jordan Karmonick 3 9-10 17, Claudia Clark 5 0-0 11, Megan Mcleary 1 4-4 6. Totals 17 18-25 57.
3-point goals: Karmonick 2, Lawrence 2, Clark.
Did not score: Madison Quick.
Southern Columbia (6-3) 48
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3, Grace Callahan 0 2-2 2, Ally Griscavage 6 3-4 15, Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 4 3-4 13, Ava Novak 3 5-8 11, Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-18 48.
3-point goals: Gehret 2, F. Callahan.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 15 13 14 15 — 57
Southern Columbia 17 11 11 9 — 48
n Shamokin 41,
Lourdes Regional 23
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ari Nolter hit half of Shamokin’s eight 3-pointers, and the Indians padded a 13-point halftime lead to place third in their own tournament.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored a game-high 16 points for Shamokin (4-5). Katie Sandri had nine points to lead Lourdes Regional (4-5).
Shamokin 41, Lourdes Regional 23
Lourdes Regional (4-5) 23
Terri Reichard 1 0-0 2, Katie Sandri 4 0-2 9, Chloe Rishel 1 3-3 5, Peyton Kehler 1 3-3 5, Emma Shimko 2 1-3 5, Jocelyn Olvany 0 0-2 0, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-10 23.
3-point goals: Sandri.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Faithe Timmins, Isabella Trujillo, Gabriella Coleman, Emily Shaffer.
Shamokin (4-5) 41
Emma Tomcavage 1 0-2 3, Emma Kramer 1 0-0 3, Chloe Yoder 1 3-5 5, Ari Nolter 4 0-0 12, Kaitlyn Dunn 7 0-2 16, Sophie Rossnock 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-9 41.
3-point goals: Nolter 4, Dunn 2, Kramer, Tomcavage.
Did not score: Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 7 2 10 4 — 23
Shamokin 10 12 15 4 — 41