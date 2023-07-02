BLOOMSBURG — Brennen Snyder adjusted his brim and took a brief moment to compose himself.
For the fast-working Mifflinburg right-hander, a split-second to take his focus away from the slim lead his team held in the second inning was all he needed.
Snyder responded with a strikeout and a brisk walk back to the dugout, the lead safely secured.
Mifflinburg’s bats provided extra support in the later innings to top Selinsgrove, 6-1, in the District 13 Major Division championship bracket final at Reg Robison Field.
Snyder was in command early, striking out the side in the first inning en route to collecting 12 punchouts over five innings before Vaughn Yoder capped the one-hitter with a scoreless sixth.
However, Selinsgrove made Snyder work to stay in control.
Colton Fegley led off the bottom of the second with a sharply-hit single into left field. Mavrik Chappell added a one-out walk to give Selinsgrove a chance to turn its 2-0 deficit into a tie or perhaps take the lead. One batter later, Fegley raced home on a wild pitch — one of the few that escaped Snyder’s command — to trim the Mifflinburg lead to 2-1.
After shaking off a possible mound visit, Snyder simply returned to the task at hand with the tying run standing on third base. A swinging strikeout later, Snyder was out of the jam.
“My parents have been talking a lot about body language on the mound, so that was (my mindset),” Snyder said. “I was just trying to stay calm and focus on my body language and avoid contact.”
Snyder singled in the first inning as part of a two-run opener for Mifflinburg, punctuated by RBIs from Collin Brandt and Lukas Shaffer. Shaffer, who was on the receiving end for all 12 of Snyder’s strikeouts, helped his pitcher with a 2-for-3 day, the RBI and a run scored in a fourth inning that allowed Mifflinburg to stretch its lead.
Brandt and Shaffer led off the fourth with back-to-back singles before an astute bunt from Andrew Yerger moved both into scoring position with one out. Hudson Troup brought both home with a two-run single, and Jaxon Kaskie followed by driving across two more. While Selinsgrove limited the damage with a bases-loaded strikeout, Mifflinburg extended its lead to 6-1.
“When you get a big lead I just focus on throwing strikes, and if something bad happens it’s not a big deal,” Snyder added.
Mifflinburg consistently reached base, allowing the offense to flow and take pressure off Snyder on the mound.
“We got help from the whole team, which we needed,” Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder said. “We’ve got guys that can hit all through the lineup. I know Hudson is usually going to put the ball in play, and Jaxon is a walk- and base-hit machine.”
With Brennen Snyder having reached the maximum pitch count in finishing the fifth inning, Yoder looked to close out the win. Allowing a baserunner to open the inning, Yoder responded by inducing a fielder’s choice and getting a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Dylan Catherman had a 2-for-2 day for Mifflinburg with a single and double, while Brayden Resseguie added two singles and a run scored as part of a 2-for-3 game. Yerger and Hayden Showalter also singled for Mifflinburg.
In addition to Fegley's single, Braylon Massey drew a walk for Selinsgrove as Snyder and Yoder limited baserunners.
“We ran into a buzzsaw on the mound, and it’s tough to hit sometimes but I thought we played a good game overall,” Selinsgrove manager Justin Aurand said.
With the win, Mifflinburg earned a few days off while it awaits its opponent from the elimination bracket on Thursday. Selinsgrove has an elimination game Tuesday against the winner of Shikellamy and Bloomsburg.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 13 Major Division
Championship bracket final
Mifflinburg 6, Selinsgrove 1
Mifflinburg;200;400;— 6-13-1
Selinsgrove;010;000;—1-1-0
Brennen Snyder, Vaughn Yoder (6) and Lukas Shaffer. Brayden Gaugler, Cole Inch (4) and Lucas Aurand.
WP: Snyder. LP: Gaugler.
Mifflinburg: Hudson Troup, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, run; Jaxon Kaskie, single, 2 RBIs; Dylan Catherman, 2-for-2, double; Shaffer, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Collin Brandt, 1-for-2, RBI, run.
Selinsgrove: Colton Fegley, 1-for-2, run.