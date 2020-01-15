The Daily Item
JERSEY SHORE — Brooke Snyder shot 10-for-16 at the foul line and scored a career-best 15 points to lead Shikellamy to a fifth consecutive win, 41-34 over Jersey Shore, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Tuesday.
The Braves (8-3 overall, 6-1 HAC-I) outscored the host Bulldogs by 10 in the second quarter. Snyder was 7-of-8 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Moten added seven points in the win.
Shikellamy 41, Jersey Shore 34
Shikellamy (8-3, 6-1) 41
Melanie Minnier 0 0-1 0, Averi Dodge 2 0-0 4, Jordan Moten 2 3-4 7, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-1 4, Tori Smith 1 3-4 5, Tori Scheller 2 0-0 4, Paige Fausey 0 2-2 2, Brooke Snyder 2 10-16 15. Totals 11 18-28 41.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Jersey Shore (4-6, 2-3) 34
Brielle Hess 1 1-2 3, Delaney Herbst 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Stetts 6 3-5 15, Hailey Stetts 1 2-2 4, Sadie Griswold 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Schilling 2 1-4 5, Sam Machner 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-15 34.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Devon Walker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 10 16 4 11 — 41
Jersey Shore 13 6 5 10 — 34
JV score: Shikellamy 38-28. High scorer: Shikellamy, Fausey 11.
n Danville 53,
Central Mountain 31
DANVILLE — Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams each scored 20 points in a game for the second time this season, and Danville remained unbeaten in HAC-I.
The Ironmen (10-2 overall, 6-0 HAC-I) scored the last six points of the first half for a 21-17 lead, then outscored Central Mountain by 18 after halftime.
“We played with a lot more energy, tightened our defense and created 12 turnovers (in the half),” said Ironmen coach Steve Moser.
Petrus’ season-high 22 points was followed closely by Williams’ 20.
Danville 53, Central Mountain 31
Central Mountain (4-6, 1-5) 31
Avery Baker 4 2-2 13, Mia Kopysciansky 3 0-0 7, Quinlynn McCann 1 2-2 5, Kiahna Jones 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 6-6 31.
3-point goals: Baker 3, McCann, Kopysciansky.
Did not score: Alyssa Fisher, Lauren Haines, Reece Doyle, Faith Carter.
Danville (10-2, 6-0) 53
Olivia Outt 2 0-0 4, Kylee Cush 0 0-2 0, Emily Heath 0 1-4 1, Ella Dewald 0 2-2 2, Corinna Petrus 10 2-2 22, Savannah Dowd 1 0-0 2, Melanie Egan 1 0-0 2, Linae Williams 7 3-3 20. Totals 21 8-13 53.
3-point goals: Williams 3.
Did not score: Riley Maloney.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 10 7 7 7 — 31
Danville 10 11 17 15 — 53
JV score: Danville 33-21. High scorer: Danville, Dewald 11.
n Shamokin 51,
Mifflinburg 43
MIFFLINBURG — Kaitlyn Dunn scored a 17 points, while Sophie Rossnock and Grace Nazih added 12 and 11, respectively, for Shamokin in a HAC crossover win.
The Indians (7-8) forged a 27-21 halftime lead and held off Mifflinburg, which got nine of freshman Ella Shuck’s career-best 21 points in the fourth quarter. Brooke Catherman added a career-high 13 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (7-8).
Shamokin 51, Mifflinburg 43
Shamokin (7-8) 51
Emma Tomcavage 3 0-1 6, Grace Nazih 5 1-2 11, Ari Nolter 1 1-3 3, Kaitlyn Dunn 6 4-4 17, Sophie Rossnock 4 4-6 12, Emily Slanina 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-16 51.
3-point goals: Dunn.
Did not score: Emma Kramer.
Mifflinburg (7-8) 43
Ella Shuck 7 5-7 21, Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4, Angela Reamer 1 0-0 2, Brooke Catherman 5 3-5 13, Mara Shuck 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 11-16 43.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 2.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb, Cassie Keister.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 12 15 11 13 — 51
Mifflinburg 11 10 11 11 — 43
JV score: Shamokin 43-21. High scorers: Shamokin, Desiree Michaels 15; Mifflinburg, T. Beachy 5.
n South Williamsport 49, Southern Columbia 48
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Julie Anthony scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to help South Williamsport rally for a HAC-III win.
The Mounties trailed 35-32 heading to the fourth quarter after Southern Columbia scored 17 third-quarter points to erase a halftime deficit (25-18). South Williamsport (8-5 overall, 1-4 HAC-III) shot 8-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth.
Tigers freshman Ally Griscavage matched Anthony with 16 points, while Faith Callahan and Rilyn Wisloski each added nine for Southern (9-5, 1-4).
South Williamsport 49,
Southern Columbia 48
Southern Columbia (9-5, 1-4) 48
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 9, Ally Griscavage 7 2-4 16, Loren Gehret 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 4 1-2 12, Rilyn Wisloski 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 6-10 48.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 3, Novak 3.
Did not score: Grace Callahan, Morgan Marks, Colby Bernhard.
South Williamsport (8-5, 1-4) 49
Sydney Bachman 4 4-6 14, Haley Neidig 2 2-4 6, Julie Anthony 4 5-6 16, Claudia Green 2 2-4 6, Rachel Stahl 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 49.
3-point goals: Anthony 3, Bachman 2.
Did not score: Sami Branton, Madi Tolomag, Piper Miller.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 6 12 17 13 — 48
South Williamsport 7 18 7 17 — 49
n Williamsport 58,
Lewisburg 44
WILLIAMSPORT — Jamie Fedorjaka matched her career-high with 19 points, but Lewisburg was outscored in each quarter of the nonleague game.
Fedorjaka scored 15 second-half points to try to rally the Green Dragons (4-9) from a 27-17 halftime deficit. Three others scored seven points for Lewisburg — Hope Drumm, Regan Llanso and Sophie Kilbride.
Williamsport 58, Lewisburg 44
Lewisburg (4-9) 44
Maddie Materne 0 0-2 0, Sophie Kilbride 2 3-4 7, Roz Noone 1 0-0 2, Jamie Fedojaka 4 9-11 19, Regan Llanso 3 1-2 7, Hope Drumm 3 1-2 7, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 14-21 44.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka.
Did not score: Kilee Gallegos,
Williamsport 58
Emily Pardee 2 0-1 5, Katelyn Wilson 3 0-0 7, Samiyah Little 5 1-3 11, Jessica Robinson 2 0-1 4, Kailee Helmrich 8 1-2 17, Enya Green-Pratt 3 0-2 6, Whitney Felix 1 0-0 2, Sophia Erb 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 2-9 58.
3-point goals: Pardee, Wilson.
Did not score: Sarina Beiter.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 8 9 16 11 — 44
Williamsport 12 15 17 14 — 58
JV score: Lewisburg 35-32. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne 11.
n East Juniata 51, Newport 29
MCALISTERVILLE — Alyssa Robinson and Leah Sankey each scored 10 points, and Clayre Guyer added nine for East Juniata in a Tri-Valley League win.
The Tigers (7-4 overall, 5-2 TVL) outscored Newport (3-11, 2-7) by a total of 35-16 over the middle quarters.
East Juniata 51, Newport 29
Newport (3-11, 2-7) 29
Hazel Miller 1 0-1 2, Amiyah Priebe 1 0-0 3, Carter Buffington 1 0-0 2, Payton Splain 4 0-0 9, Emily Kline 2 0-2 4, Lillie Harris 1 0-0 2, Mikayiah Haines 0 0-2 0, Claire Weidenhammer 3 0-1 7. Totals 13 0-6 29.
3-point goals: Priebe, Splain, Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Lillian Otstott, Ella Weidenhammer, Bryanna Kuhn.
East Juniata (7-4, 5-2) 51
Lexie Stuck 1 0-0 2, Cypress Feltman 2 3-3 7, Amara Brubaker 2 0-0 4, Paris Feltman 1 2-4 4, Clayre Guyer 4 1-2 9, Thea Neimond 1 0-2 2, Leah Sankey 5 0-0 10, Grace Hibbs 1 1-2 3, Paige Ritzman 0 0-1 0, Alyssa Robinson 5 0-2 10. Totals 22 7-14 53.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Isabel Naylor, Macy Buskey.
Score by quarters
Newport 2 5 11 11 — 29
East Juniata 7 16 19 9 — 51
n Greenwood 56,
Millersburg 10
MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup posted her seventh 20-point game of the season, and Greenwood blanked visiting Millersburg in the opening quarter of the TVL matchup.
Alli Walton scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, and Abby Taylor added six of her eight as the Wildcats (8-4 overall, 5-2 TVL) bolted to a 24-0 lead.
Five girls scored two points apiece for Millersburg (0-14, 0-9).
Greenwood 56, Millersburg 10
Millersburg (0-14, 0-9) 10
Paige Rothermel 0 0-2 0, Reily Ferree 0 2-2 2, Hannah Dyer 0 2-4 2, Emma Mavretic 0 2-2 2, Jordan Mallon 1 0-0 2, Sophia Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 2 6-10 10.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kierstyn Smith, Mallory Strawser, Bailey Stawser.
Greenwood (8-4, 5-2) 56
Kenedy Stroup 8 3-5 20, Mercedes McNaughton 2 0-0 4, Abby Taylor 4 0-0 8, Ella Brummer 1 0-1 2, Alli Crockett 5 0-0 12, Alli Walton 4 0-0 8, Sarah Pennay 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 5-8 56.
3-point goals: Crockett 2, K. Stroup.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Madison Howell, Emilee Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 0 3 5 2 — 10
Greenwood 24 10 18 4 — 56
n Juniata 54,
Line Mountain 37
MANDATA — Emily Gonsar scored a career-best 12 points on four 3-pointers, but Line Mountain fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to Juniata in TVL play.
The Eagles (1-11 overall, 1-7 TVL) also got six points from Liberty Downs and Katelynn Michael.
Juniata 54, Line Mountain 37
Juniata (8-3, 5-1) 54
Rowe Shepps 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bennett 3 0-0 7, Cora Musser 0 0-1 0, Mya Rush 5 0-0 13, Liseth Montoya 1 0-0 2, Talon Walton 2 1-4 5, Olivia Clark 3 4-6 11, Malin Kint 6 2-4 14. Totals 21 7-15 54.
3-point goals: Rush 3, Bennett, Clark.
Did not score: Mackenzi Beward, Semeria Malcolm, Lorena Rivera, AnnaMae O’Brien.
Line Mountain (1-11, 1-7) 37
Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2, Lilliana Feliciano 1 2-2 4, Sara Canepa 1 2-6 4, Katelynn Michael 2 2-3 6, Liberty Downs 3 0-1 6, Emily Gonsar 4 0-0 12, Kalina Pechart 1 1-1 3. Totals 13 7-13 37.
3-point goals: Gonsar 4.
Did not score: Jaya London.
Score by quarters
Juniata 14 14 11 15 — 54
Line Mountain 5 12 11 9 — 37
n Northumberland Chr. 55,
Walnut Street Christian 11
AVIS — Seven girls scored in the first quarter — with four posting at least four points — as Northumberland Christian blitzed Walnut Street Christian for a 28-2 lead in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association game.
Rebekah Hayner had eight of her team-high 10 points in the period, while Maddy Snyder had all six of her points for the Warriors (8-3).
Bethany Dressler added eight points off the bench in the win. Nine girls scored in all for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 55, Walnut Street Christian 11
Northumberland Christian (8-3) 55
Rebekah Hayner 4 0-0 10, Emma Treas 3 0-0 6, Maddy Snyder 3 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6, Ellianna Zwatty 2 0-0 4, Emily Garvin 2 0-0 4, Anna Ulmer 0 5-6 5, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Bethany Dressler 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 5-6 55.
3-point goals: Hayner 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller
Walnut Street Christian 11
Jaralyn Croak 1 1-2 3, Alyson Zell 3 0-0 6, Liberty Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-2 11.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sophia Rinker, Mackenzie Conklin, Haley Mumma.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 28 6 12 9 — 55
Walnut Street Christian 2 4 1 4 — 11
n Shenandoah Valley 38,
Lourdes Regional 22
SHENANDOAH — Meryl Czeponis scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, but Lourdes could not keep pace in a Schuylkill League crossover game.
The Red Raiders (3-10) fell behind 17-10 in the second quarter, and trailed by 12 in the third. Terri Reichard added six points in the loss.
Monday
n Warrior Run 52,
Millville 40
TURBOTVILLE — Sydney Hoffman scored 21 points, and Warrior Run recovered from a two-point first quarter to win the nonleague game.
The Defenders (8-4) were outscored 9-2 in the opening quarter, but rallied to score 37 over the middle periods.
Emily McKee and Gracy Beachel added 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.
Warrior Run 52, Millville 40
Millville (9-4) 40
Allison Diehl 2 6-6 10, Linsey Fisk 1 0-0 2, Olivia Savage 5 0-1 11, Jessica Dodge 8 0-0 17, Madison Slater 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 6-9 40.
3-point goals: Dodge, Savage.
Did not score: Emma Kakaley, Michaela Henrie.
Warrior Run (8-4) 52
Sydney Hoffman 7-3-7 21, Gracy Beachel 4 0-0 10, Jordan Hartman 2 1-4 5, Marissa Pick 1 0-0 3, Emily McKee 6 1-3 13. Totals 20 5-15 52.
3-point goals: Hoffman 4, Beachel 2, Pick.
Did not score: Lauren Watson, Katie Watkins, Alayna Wilkins.
Score by quarters
Millville 9 9 8 14 — 40
Warrior Run 2 21 16 13 — 52
JV score: Warrior Run 38-31. High scorer: WR, Wilkins 11.