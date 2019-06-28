LEWISBURG — Dakotah Snyder was relishing one of his last opportunities on the mound Thursday.
"I'm going to Juniata (College) to catch, so I'm not going to pitch many more games," Snyder said. "I haven't pitched much lately, but (I will) if the team needs me."
Snyder hadn't started on the mound for the Lewisburg American Legion team before Thursday, and he had thrown just two innings all season.
That certainly changed against Montoursville as Snyder allowed just three hits and an unearned run over five innings to help Lewisburg to a 11-1 win.
Snyder was forced into action on the hill with Lewisburg facing a dearth of players for the contest — just nine players suited up due to vacations and other commitments.
"I couldn't be more proud of the guys that we were here. All nine of them did something to help us win," Lewisburg's first-year manager Luke Smith said.
Snyder struck out three and walked two, running into trouble in just one inning — the fourth, when a double and throwing error turned into the only Montoursville run.
His toughest battle might have been against the 90-degree hit as Lewisburg's Kelly Township Field offered little respite from the sun.
"It's definitely easier to get warmed up, but as the game goes on the heat can wear on you," Snyder said. "I was concerned about getting the feel for my breaking ball."
Snyder retired the side to open the game before Lewisburg struck for two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to two walks and a hit batsman. Snyder lifted a sacrifice fly, and Brett Herman forced in the other run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
"We didn't go outside of the (strike) zone. I think early on Montoursville's pitcher had hard time finding the plate," Smith said. "We put a lot of balls in play and that's really all I can ask."
Lewisburg (6-2) pushed its lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third.
Snyder reached on an error, stole second and scored on an error on ball hit by Colt Kline. After a strikeout, Dom Silvers was hit by a pitch. Silvers and Kline each moved up on a wild pitch. Kline scored on a balk that moved Silvers to third. Silvers then drew a throw home on a grounder to third by Forrest Zelechoski against a drawn-in infield. Silvers retreated to third and the Montoursville catcher made a play for Zelechoski at first base, throwing the ball into right field and allowing Silvers to score.
Lewisburg put the game away with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Aaron Hoover singled, Aaron Strosser was hit by pitch, and Snyder walked to load the bases. Hoover scored on a wild pitch. Two runs then scored on an error before Zelechoski and Dustin Terry each had RBI groundouts to make it 11-1.
Snyder got a strikeout, allowed a single, then started a 1-6-3 double play to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
LEWISBURG 11, MONTOURSVILLE 1 (5 inn.)
Montoursville`000`10 — 1-3-4
Lewisburg`203`6x — 11-6-1
Zach Haefner, Gage Moon (4) and Eddie Rodriguez. Dakotah Snyder and Kaiden Wagner.
WP: Snyder; LP: Haefner.
Montoursville: Haefner 1-for-2, double, run.
Lewisburg: Wagner 2-for-3, run, RBI; Aaron Hoover 2-for-2, 2 runs; Aaron Strosser 2-for-3; Snyder 2 runs, RBI; Colt Kline 2 runs; Dom Silvers 2 runs.