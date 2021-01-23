The Daily Item
BUCKHORN — Luke Snyder scored a career-high 32 points to lead Northumberland Christian to a 74-57 win over Columbia County Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys basketball Friday.
The Warriors (5-4) used a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter to pull away, taking a 43-20 lead into halftime.
Henry McElroy (19 points) and David King (14) also reached double figures for Northumberland Christian.
Luke Cughan scored 28 points to lead Columbia County Christian.
Northumberland Christian 74,
Columbia County Christian 57
Northumberland Christian (5-4) 74
Josh King 2 0-0 5, David King 5 0-0 14, Luke Snyder 15 2-4 32, Henry McElroy 8 0-0 19, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 2-4 74.
3-point goals: D. King 4, McElroy 3, J. King.
Did not score: Donnie Rager, Sam Garvin, Alec Phillips, Ian Anderson, Micah Moyer.
Columbia County Christian 57
Austin George 4 1-2 13, Calvin Slusser 3 0-0 6, Caleb Yocum 4 0-0 8, Luke Cughan 13 1-1 28, Jaksen Kline 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 2-3 57.
3-point goals: George 4, Cughan.
Did not score: Josh Manges.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 21 22 21 10 — 74
Columbia County Chr. 13 7 17 20 — 57
n Meadowbrook Chr. 64,
Grace Prep 30
STATE COLLEGE — Ashton Canelo and Evan Young combined for 20 of the Lions’ 24 first-quarter points as Meadowbrook rolled to the ACAA win.
Canelo finished with a game-high 23 points, while Young chipped in 16 points for Meadowbrook Christian (3-4 overall, 2-1 ACAA).
Meadowbrook Christian 64, Grace Prep 30
Meadowbrook Christian (3-4) 64
Evan Young 7 2-4 16; Ashton Canelo 10 3-4 23; Michael Smith 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 4 0-0 8; Jacob Reed 2 1-1 5; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6; Michael Eager 1 0-0 2; Nick Bennage 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-9 64.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Elijah Cruz.
Grace Prep (0-4) 30
Jesse Castner 1 3-3 6; Ethan Costella 3 3-3 11; Isaac Mass 3 4-5 10; Dontae Mast 1 0-0 2; Daniel Rhodes 0 1-1 1. Totals 8 11-12 30.
3-point goals: Costella 2, Castner.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 24 12 17 11—64
Grace Prep 7 8 9 6 — 30
n Millersburg 63,
East Juniata 38
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 27 points, Tate Etzweiler added 20, and the Indians blew past the Tigers in Tri-Valley League play.
Millersburg (4-0) led 18-7 after the first quarter, and 53-26 after three quarters.
Rowan Smith scored all of his team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter for East Juniata.
Millersburg 63, East Juniata 38
East Juniata 38
Gannon Ryan 1 0-0 3, Ethan Roe 0 2-2 2, Owen Dressler 2 0-0 4, Brody Powell 4 0-2 8, Wayne Dressler 3 3-5 9, Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 2, Rowan Smith 4 2-3 10. Totals 15 7-12 38.
3-point goals: Ryan.
Did not score: Dylan Wagner.
Millersburg (4-0) 63
Christian Bingaman 10 4-4 27, Devyn Kintzer 2 0-0 5, Dillon Gray 1 1-4 3, Kyle Casner 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Dyer 1 0-0 2, Tate Etzweiler 9 2-2 20. 25 7-10 63.
3-point goals: Bingaman 3, Casner 2, Kintzer.
Did not score: Mason Engle, Hayden Bixler, Luke Etzweiler, Nate Dohrman.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 7 11 8 12 — 38
Millersburg 18 13 22 10 — 63
n Greenwood 57, Halifax 33
HALIFAX — Thomas Pyle, Tyler Sherman and Mike Strohm each scored 12 points to power the Greenwood to the TVL win.
Greenwood (4-0) outscored Halifax by at least seven points in each of the first three quarters to lead 40-17 heading into the final period.
Greenwood 57, Halifax 33
Greenwood (4-0) 57
Avery Morder 2 2-2 8, Sam Myers 3 0-0 7, Bryce Wagner 0 2-2 2, Logan Seiber 1 0-0 2, Thomas Pyle 3 6-8 12, Tyler Sherman 4 4-6 12, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 2, Mike Strohm 5 0-0 12. Totals 19 14-18 57.
3-point goals: Morder 2, Strohm 2, Myers.
Did not score: Gage Wirth, Lincoln Bunker.
Halifax 33
Judah Miller 3 0-0 6, Zane Cassell 2 0-0 4, Colby Enders 1 0-2 2, Nick Mulfair 3 0-1 6, Brody Stoneroad 1 0-0 2, Carson Buffington 4 1-2 11, Eli Tyrell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-5 33.
3-point goals: Buffington 2.
Did not score: Trent Strohecker, Zack Stoneroad, Gage Sturm, Quin Masser.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 13 9 18 17 — 57
Halifax 6 2 9 16 — 33