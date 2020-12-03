Do you know who the heavyweight champion of the world is?
I don’t, and that’s why I’m going to look it up right now so we’ll know.
It’s Tyson Fury, who’s never lost, but has drawn once. I’ve actually heard of the guy.
Apparently, he beat Wladimir Klitschko — I’ve heard of him, too, crazy — by decision on Nov. 28, 2015 in Dusseldorf for the heavyweight crown as recognized by the WBA, WBO, IBO and The Ring.
“The Ring,” by the way, is a magazine, “The Bible of Boxing” it’s been called for generations, and there’s something comforting and nostalgic about a historic magazine having a piece of boxing’s belts, even if it’s owned by Oscar De La Hoya, who was not yet born when The Ring became a thing.
I digress.
Fury’s career crumbled after the Klitschko fight. Drugs, depression, weight gain and injuries played roles; or maybe one of those maladies caused the others, hard to know. Or maybe the fight game’s just a tough racket.
Gosh, I’ve always wanted to write that sentence.
Anyway, boxing loves a comeback story, and Fury’s become one. After drawing with Deontay Wilder, a world champ his own self, Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round of their rematch on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas.
Now you know.
Of course, while Fury holds the WBC and The Ring crowns, Anthony Joshua — who I’ve never heard of — is champ of the WBA, IBF and WBO.
Would you believe this isn’t a boxing column? Sorry to bait and switch, but it’s not.
It’s just that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. — both of whom remain far more famous than Tyson Fury (and Klitschko, Wilder and Joshua, combined) — had this sort of spirited exhibition the other day and it reminded me of something, or two somethings, or three.
One, that title — “Heavyweight champion of the world” — was once reserved for the most famous and feared athlete on earth, and now we don’t even know who it is.
Two, boxing mattering with the world stopping for a big fight — Ali in the 70s; Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, Duran in the 80s; Tyson in the 80s and early 90s — is one of those sports spectacles nobody younger than 30 can remember any more.
Three, I miss it, and it’s not the only thing, and I can’t be the only one.
Also, in this moment, one in which college football, the NBA and NHL would typically be in full swing, but instead one can hardly play its games, another is moving with lightning speed toward a shortened schedule inside empty arenas, and the last remains on ice — or, therefore, off it — we’re missing all kinds of things from the sports world we had until recently, as well as staples from the sports world we might wish to have again.
n Like a reason to watch men’s tennis other than to see the same trio — Federer, Nadal, Djokovic — continue its hammerlock on the sport. Of course, that’s to say nothing of having an American male to care about on the court, something we haven’t had since Andy Roddick, who was no Agassi, who was no Sampras.
Boxing had its golden age of heavyweights, when Ali regularly took on foes that would have dominated other eras — Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Ken Norton, Ernie Shavers — while tennis had its golden age of American men.
It wasn’t just Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe, but Vitas Gerulaitis, Roscoe Tanner, Brian Gottfried, Bill Scanlon, the Mayer brothers — Sandy and Gene — Jimmy Arias and Aaron Krickstein. Even Ivan Lendl became an American and they all overlapped each other. Heck, put four American men in the top 10 and tennis could become the new golf.
n Like an American track and field athlete to get excited about. There must be one out there, but the Tokyo Games have been pushed back. Anyway, where’s the next Carl Lewis, who was famous even before his first Olympics? Michael Johnson was huge, but he won his last gold in 2000. Michael Phelps has helped fill the void, but the pool is not the track.
n Like a baseball phenom that everybody wants to watch. If Mike Trout had been a Dodger, Yankee, Met, Cardinal or Cub, he would have been that guy, but he’s forever trapped on a terrible team in Anaheim that wants to believe it’s in Los Angeles but isn’t, and now we need that guy. Come to think of it, he’s only a Padre, but maybe that guy can be Fernando Tatis Jr.
Let’s hope.
n Something other than ESPN to tell us what’s great, meaningful, important, worth watching and caring about.
Of all the things that ain’t what they used to be — the Indianapolis 500, Triple Crown horse races, the Olympics and boxing are four of them — and over the last 10, 15 or 20 years, you can add college basketball and NASCAR’s Cup Series to the list.
If only there was another source of gravitas to tell us what matters than what leads SportsCenter or all the silly talk shows.
n Like Sports Illustrated as an arbiter of that gravity — and great writing — rather than as a blueblood brand purchased to prop an online sports operation up for which fantastic journalism is incidental at best.
n Like somebody to take Fury-Wilder III — whenever it happens — seriously and much bigger other than HBO or Showtime or whoever broadcasts it possibly can; not to mention the Fury-Joshua showdown that’s supposed to follow.
It’s not too late to make things that once were big, big again, is it?
Is it?
Horning is CNHI’s national sports columnist, and is based in Oklahoma.