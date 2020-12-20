Ben Liscum is a soccer guy.
Terms and phrases from the sport pepper his vocabulary. His phone often buzzes with notifications about soccer scores and news from around the world.
“So much of my life revolves around soccer,” said Liscum, a Lewisburg senior. “The lessons I’ve learned in the game translate to every other aspect of my life — school, social situations.”
Plus, Liscum’s play in the midfield for the Green Dragons is a master class in how to play the position.
Liscum scored 35 goals and dished out 30 assists as Lewisburg completed an undefeated season with the Class 2A state title.
After a brilliant — one of Liscum’s most-used words — senior season, Liscum was named The Daily Item’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He was named co-Player of the Year as a junior.
“(He doesn’t) worry about goals and assists, and all the personal things,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “I think he really wants the team to succeed.”
That was a role that Liscum really embraced this season as a captain.
“As a captain, the goal was to bring everyone together — to get 34, 35 of my friends to rally together for one goal — to win a state championship,” Liscum said. “We did a really good job.”
Liscum said that he felt he had to do less of the “heavy lifting” offensively this season than last season, but that allowed him to thrive in his role.
“I was able to focus on keeping us in possession,” he said. “I get to see other players be brilliant, and it was really fun.”
Liscum provided plenty of brilliance on his own. Whether it was a 35-yard run with the ball before scoring in the state final, taking on players 1-v-1, driving long diagonal passes to forwards, hitting one-touch passes quickly to a teammate or drilling shots into the back of the net, Liscum showcased his ability to do it this season.
“I love the game so much,” Liscum said. “My favorite thing to do in life is play this game. I really tried to enjoy it this year.”
That enjoyment — coupled with his talent and hard work — was a big part of the team’s success, and led to individual accolades for Liscum.
Liscum was named the state Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.
“I think I’m very good, but there are a lot of other very, very good players in the state,” Liscum said. “I know some personally, and they were just as deserving. I’m very humbled and honored to receive the award. It’s great to know other coaches think highly of me.
“The 10 other guys on the field made me look better. ... I owe a lot to my teammates and coaching staff. Without them, none of this happens.”
Without Liscum’s dedication, the accolades wouldn’t follow either.
Liscum said he was naturally talented when he began playing soccer, but around age 12 that advantage leveled out.
“At that point, I knew it was going to take more than some talent,” Liscum said. “So, I started to do individual work on my own. I saw the difference and the payout from when I put in the work.”
Liscum spent his time watching soccer on television and playing soccer, but it was watching games in-person that made the biggest impact on him, including Lewisburg high school games, where he saw players such as Owen Griffith and Joey Bhangdia.
Liscum then saw Griffith play as a member of Penn State.
“I wanted to be the player on that field, in front of that crowd, playing for those fans,” Liscum said. “I knew I wanted to get to that level.”
After that, Liscum saw Bhangdia play at Penn.
“Being able to look up to people who I knew that were doing it, drove me,” Liscum said. “I’ve been pretty lucky.”
Now, Liscum is hoping to be one of those people for the next generation.
“I tried to leave the program better than I left it,” Liscum said. “If I can motivate a (middle schooler) to want to be like me, that would be great. I wanted to instill core values in the team — hard work, discipline. That translates into really good people.”
Liscum is headed to Penn State next year to play soccer, just as Griffith did.
“I know I’m going to start at the bottom of the mountain again, and work to climb up over the next four years,” Liscum said. “It’s going to awesome to play at the next level.”
After that, Liscum said he hopes to do one more thing Griffith did — play professionally.
“I absolutely have professional ambitions,” Liscum said. “That’s always in the back of my mind. One of my life’s goals is to play professionally. That would be an absolute dream.”