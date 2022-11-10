I won’t pretend to know exactly what went on in the visitor’s locker room at Milton High School on Friday, but I know that nobody is talking about Selinsgrove’s performance in a 30-0 victory over the Black Panthers ... and I won’t be, either.
If the pictures aren’t shared on social media and the comments aren’t made in reaction to them, does this controversy get so heated?
If there is a press release issued Monday morning — instead of a Facebook post made late Sunday — does the story have legs beyond the local media? Does it burn a similar path across the state once it hit Twitter?
The atmosphere around last Friday’s district playoff game was heated even before it started. There were enough rumors and trash talk in the lead-up to the game that the Selinsgrove School District brought two of its policemen to Alumni Field. Both sides were prepared for something to happen, it seemed.
Things didn’t get super-testy during the game. There was some trash-talking, but standing on the sideline I really didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
Would you expect a little bit of talking between former teammates on opposing sides in a playoff game? I’m not naive enough to think there wouldn’t be.
I don’t think Selinsgrove ever took Milton’s allegations seriously. I think that’s evident from the statement released late Wednesday. I had somebody from Selinsgrove say to me that it sounded as though the school district was offended that Milton would have even thought to bring it up.
It reminds me of an “Arrested Development” scene where the father, George Bluth Sr., says he might have committed “light treason.” It seems as though Selinsgrove believed it committed only light vandalism, that it wasn’t that big of a deal.
And, I’ll be honest, if the rumors of urination on the locker room floor aren’t true, I’d kinda feel the same way. I’ve heard of worse, but my wife and some of my friends in the town of Selinsgrove have pointed out some things and made me think.
Let’s say I build a brand new house, and, during a visit, you draw on my walls or purposely spill a glass of wine. I’m not going to be very happy, but if your response is just to ask for the bill without offering an apology — like Milton claims — then I’d be justifiably upset.
However, Milton has to realize that once it makes an accusation of players urinating on the locker room floor without any kind of proof — and this is obviously a big sticking point for Selinsgrove — those kids are painted with that brush forever. The only thing anybody is going to remember about this in five years is that part of the story.
The Seals have to realize that, with the kind of success they’ve had over the last 20 years, they are in a similar boat as teams such as Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel, and Berwick. With that success comes accusations of steroid use, illegal transfers, and other such things. You’re scrutinized more than other football programs, and any transgression can turn into a major scandal where those involved are guilty until proven innocent.
The losers are going to be the kids who didn’t participate in any of this. Nobody’s going to remember the Seals’ victory, or maybe even Milton’s outstanding season.
When fans think back on the 2022 season, what they believe did or did not happen in that locker room is what will be remembered, not the pretty fine football seasons by both teams.
The saddest aspect for me is I’m probably talking about something else in this space if this incident doesn’t become public.
A simple “we will take care of this in-house,” and “we are sorry it happened” on Monday morning may have prevented the controversy from catching fire on social media.
Even with how it was handled, if Milton had released a statement that nobody urinated on the locker room floor — although it doesn’t seem as though Milton buys Selinsgrove’s explanation that it was spilled Gatorade — we probably aren’t talking about this now.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item. Email him at thummel@dailyitem.com.