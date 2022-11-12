WILLIAMSPORT — In a smorgasbord of offense at Ken Robbins Stadium, there was a bit of ruefulness around the Mifflinburg team as they gathered for the final time in 2022.
Nobody can question their heart or their grit, but the Wildcats know there were times in Saturday's 69-42 loss to Loyalsock, they had their chances to maybe grab the momentum, and even maybe win.
"It came down to a lot of little things, but those little things add up to big things," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler, whose team was stopped on downs inside the 20 twice in the first half. "Add in two big special teams plays, and every time it looked like we started to get some momentum, we couldn't build on it."
Loyalsock (11-1) advances to next week's championship game, where the Lancers will travel to Danville (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Ironmen beat the Lancers, 17-14, on Sept. 16.
Mifflinburg qualified for the playoffs a year after missing a berth with a loss in its season finale. The Wildcats hosted their first home playoff game last weekend since 2011, and finished the season at 9-3.
"I can't speak highly enough about our seniors class — about how they handled last season, and came in with the goals they wanted to accomplish, and all they wanted to do this season," Dressler said "They certainly ran with (those goals), and provided this team with great leadership. These boys in the senior class have been playing since they were freshmen — they played in a lot of games.
"It's a hard group to say goodbye to."
The two teams combined for 111 points and 1,203 yards of total offense in the game. After the first quarter in which just one touchdown was scored, the teams combined for 15 touchdowns in the final three quarters. Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler threw for a school-record 447 yards and 4 TDs. Zach Wertman finished with 119 yards and a score, while two other freshmen Wildcats — Landon Murray (94) and Chad Martin (92) — topped 90 yards receiving.
Jayden Andrews had 229 yards and four touchdowns through the air — his second game in three weeks with at least 200 yards receiving — along with a 75-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Tyler Gee threw for 331 yards and 6 TDs. Davion Hill had 309 yards of offense (229 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards) and four touchdowns.
The game turned late in the first half with the game tied at 14-14. Loyalsock took the lead on a 50-yard TD pass to Andrews with 2:02 left in the second quarter. Mifflinburg answered with a drive to the Loyalsock 15, but turned the ball over on downs, leaving 1:02 on the clock.
The Lancers drove 84 yards, and got a 30-yard TD from Andrews where he went up at the goal line with two Mifflinburg defenders. All three players landed near the goal line, but after some consultation, it was ruled a touchdown, and the extra point made it 28-14 at the break.
"We didn't have the connection early like (last year's all-state receiver) Rian (Glunk) and I did last year, but (Jaylen and I) had worked hard all summer. In the middle of the season, it just clicked," Gee, who threw for 331 yards and 6 TDs, said.
Sprinkle in a Hill 20-yard TD run to open the second half, and Loyalsock scored 21 unanswered points to take control of the game at 35-14 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.
Mifflinburg would trade touchdowns with the Lancers the rest of the way, but the Wildcats couldn't string consecutive touchdowns together. The Wildcats cut the lead to two scores twice in the third quarter, but Andrews answered one with his 75-yard kickoff return TD, and the Lancers followed with a two-play touchdown drive after Wertman caught a 64-yard TD pass to again cut it to two scores.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
LOYALSOCK 69, MIFFLINBURG 42
Mifflinburg (9-3);0;14;16;12 — 42
Loyalsock (11-1);7;21;28;13 — 69
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Loy-Jaylen Andrews 45 pass from Tyler Gee (Chris Cooley kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 15 pass from Troy Dressler (kick blocked)
Loy-Davion Hill 65 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Miff-Dressler 1 run (Diehl pass from Dressler)
Loy-Andrews 50 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Loy-Andrews 30 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Third quarter
Loy-Hill 20 run (Cooley kick)
Miff-Chad Martin 13 pass from Dressler (Jarrett Miller pass from Dressler)
Loy-Andrews 75 kickoff return (Cooley kick)
Miff-Zach Wertman 64 pass from Dressler (Dressler run)
Loy-Hill 31 run (Cooley kick)
Loy-Hill 4 run (Cooley kick)
Fourth quarter
Loy-Andrews 45 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Miff-Dressler 1 run (pass failed)
Loy-Andrews 55 pass from Gee (run failed)
Miff-Landon Murray 56 pass from Dressler (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Miff;Loy
First downs;18;20
Rushes-net yards;32-129;38-261
Passing yards;482;331
Passing;20-31-1;12-19-0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;3-2
Penalties-yards;6-45;10-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 8-53; Andrew Diehl 12-35; Chad Martin 4-27; Troy Dressler 6-11, 2 TDs; Jon Melendez 1-3; Jarrett Miller 1-0. Loyalsock: Davion Hill 25-239, 3 TDs; Tyler Gee 10-31; Gavin Rice 1-9; Kayden Keefer 1-(-3): team, 1-(-15).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 19-29-1 for 447 yards, 4 TDs; Martin 1-2-0 for 35 yards. Loyalsock: Gee 12-17-0 for 331 yards, 6 TDs; Keefer 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 4-119, TD; Landon Murray 2-94, TD; Martin 3-92, TD; Jackson Griffith 1-62; Breed 4-49; Diehl 3-27, TD; Arthur Troup 1-24; Kyler Troup 1-10; Sean Grodotske 1-5. Loyalsock: Jaylen Andrews 6-229, 5 TDs; Hill 3-80, TD; Rice 1-18; Gage Patterson 1-4; Chase Cavanaugh 1-0.