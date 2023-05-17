CATAWISSA — Dejah Jones knocked in two runs, and Danville threw out the tying run at home plate to end the game as the Ironmen held off Southern Columbia, 6-5, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Wednesday.
It's the second win in a row for the Ironmen, who improve to 4-13 on the season. Danville has a chance to play spoiler in the District 4 Class 4A playoff race. The Ironmen play Jersey Shore and Lewisburg, both of whom have yet to clinch a playoff spot.
Danville raced out to a 6-0 lead with four runs in the second inning, and two runs in the fourth inning.
Breece Wilson opened the second with a single. Marleigh Davis entered as courtesy runner, and scored from first base on Kat Rapp's double for a 1-0 Danville lead. After an out and a walk to Harper Hendrickson, Abigail Crumb lined out to right field, and Rapp advanced to third.
Southern Columbia then misplayed back-to-back fly balls in center field by Morgan Gerringer and Jones to give Danville a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Crumb singled with one out, and Gerringer reached on an error to put runners on second and third. Jones followed with a two-run single for a 6-0 lead.
Jones stole second, and moved to third on Cadence Shaffer's groundout. Maddi Yost got a fly out to end the inning, and allowed just two base runners the rest of the way. That allowed the Tigers to nearly pull off the comeback.
The Tigers (4-14) got two runs back in the fifth inning. Vivien Miller singled with one out and Emily Reese walked. Emily Brent was then intentionally walked to load the bases.
Yost followed with a two-run single to cut the lead to 6-2, and put runners on second and third with one out. Danville pitcher Camryn Hess got a line out, and a ground out to end the threat without further damage.
The leadoff hitter for the Tigers in the sixth — Grace Sacharczyk — walked, but Hess started a double play from the circle, and got a strikeout to end the sixth.
Miller led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, followed by Reese, who doubled, but Miller held up at third. Brent reached on an error to load the bases.
Yost's sacrifice fly to left cut the lead to 6-3. Brandi Patterson had an RBI groundout to pull the Tigers to 6-4, but was the second out of the inning.
Aubrey Miller then singled to put runners on the corners. Sacharczyk reached on an error by Jones at shortstop, which scored Brent to cut the lead to 6-5.
Aubrey Miller tried to score from first on the play, but was thrown out at home to end the game.
The close win was a follow up to a 9-1 rout of Hughesville on Monday.
Hendrickson cracked three doubles, Hess pitched a five-hitter, and Danville scored nine times between the second and fourth innings to beat the Spartans.
The Ironmen scored three runs in the third inning, and two in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings. They totaled 13 hits.
Hess struck out seven without issuing a walk, allowing just a sixth-inning run.
Danville 6, Southern Columbia 5
Danville;040;020;0 — 6-7-3
Southern Columbia;000;020;3 — 5-11-3
Camryn Hess and Breece Wilson. Maddi Yost and Emily Brent.
WP: Hess; LP: Yost.
Danville: Dejah Jones, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Wilson, 2-for-4; Kat Rapp, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Harper Hendrickson, run; Abigail Crumb 1-for-3, run; Morgan Gerringer, 1-for-3, 2 runs.
Southern Columbia: Emily Reese, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Emily Brent, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Yost, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Brandi Patterson, 1-for-4, RBI; Aubrey Miller, 2-for-4; Vivien Miller, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs.
MONDAY: Danville 9, Hughesville 1
Danville;023;220;0 — 9-13-0
Hughesville;000;001;0 — 1-5-5
Camryn Hess and Breece Wilson. E. Breon, L. Bennett (4), E. Breneisen (6) and B. Walters.
WP: Hess. LP: Breon.
Danville: Dejah Jones 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Hess 2-for-3, run; Wilson 1-for-4, run; Kat Rapp 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Koser 1-for-4, triple, run, RBI; Harper Hendrickson 3-for-4, 3 doubles, run, RBI; Abby Crumb 1-for-3; Allison Stine 1-for-1; Azlyn Girardi 1-for-3, run.
Hughesville: S. Stroup 1-for-3, double; B. Walters 1-for-3; E. Breneisen 1-for-3, triple, RBI; T. Barto 1-for-3; M. Miller 1-for-2, double.