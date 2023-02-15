DANVILLE — Maddie Merrell, a freshman, did just about everything she could Tuesday night as Danville looked to honor its graduating seniors during the final home game of the season.
Merrell finished with 10 rebounds, six points, a block and steal to give the Ironmen seniors the send-off they deserved with a 33-24 win over Milton on Senior Night.
“They are a big part and influence on everything I do as a player, so it was really important to get the win,” Merrell said. “They are always encouraging me. They are always there on and off the court for me. It was a big deal to be a part of a win for them tonight.”
As the seniors deservedly got the start for Danville, Merrell waited patiently for her time to contribute. She missed a shot and grabbed a rebound in limited first quarter minutes.
Once in the second, Merrell produced for the Ironmen, pulling down four rebounds, blocking a shot and scoring five points. She immediately made an impact with a three with 4:51 left to put Danville in front 14-11.
“There’s nothing ever easy about winning a game, but it was great, the girls deserved it,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “It’s just a good group. They are tight-knit. It was a good night. They played well. They’ve just given a great effort all season long.”
All the players contributed to the win with big moments.
Maddie Sauers hit a three to open the third quarter. Going on to block a shot and steal a pass, Sauers contributed to a defensive effort that saw Milton limited to 11 points in the second half.
“If we could score like we play defense I don’t think anybody could beat us,” Renz said. “It’s a tough game. We struggle with size. We must make it up in different ways and the way they do that is with aggressiveness.”
That aggressive tendency helped Danville turn Milton over 13 times in the second half. The offense, helped by the defensive effort, outscored Milton 13-11 over the last two quarters to hold on for the nine-point win.
Milton benefited from runs by Brianna Gordner, who scored six points in the second half. She finished with ten to lead the Black Panthers.
Camryn Hoover contributed with a four point, two rebound first quarter and Kiley Long, despite being one of the smallest players on the court, chipped in with six rebounds, a steal and three points.
“She’s a very competitive kid that plays a lot bigger than she is,” Milton coach Phil Davis said of Long. “Her growth and development over the next couple years is going to really come up and shine through.”
Danville 33, Milton 24
Milton (4-17) 24
Kiley Long 1 1-2 3; Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Maddie Zeiber 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 5 0-1 10; Camryn Hoover 2 1-2 5; Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-5 24.
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Calyn Stork, Emma King, Addy Murray, Talya Bardole, Tori Gordner, Erin Hess, Elizabeth Schrock, Kiley Anspach, Trinity Cox.
Danville (9-14) 33
Lucy Pickle 0 0-0 0; Grace Everett 2 0-0 6; Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 2; Ella Dewald 3 3-4 10; Maddie Merrill 2 1-2 6; Maddie Sauers 3 1-2 9. Totals 11 5-8 33.
3-point goals: Everett, Dewald, Merrell, Sauers.
Did not score: Kennedy Albertson, Lucy Pickel, Morgan Gerringer, Addison Potter, Myleigh Seese, Harper Hendrickson, Ambyr Whiting, Brooke Woll, Sophie Sobo.
Score by quarters
Milton;7;6;4;7 — 24
Danville;11;9;7;6 — 33