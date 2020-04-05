Garrett Pope, Shikellamy
QB, 2008-2010
Pope was the first Braves quarterback to pass and rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and led Shikellamy to the 2010 District 4 Class 3A championship. It was the first football title for the Braves of any type since an Eastern Conference championship in 1977.
Stone Hollenbach
Southern Columbia, QB
2016-2018
A transfer from Lewisburg, Hollenbach stepped right into the starting role at Southern Columbia as a sophomore, winning state titles in his junior and senior seasons. A walk-on at the University of Alabama, Hollenbach threw 58 total touchdown passes in those two years, despite missing six games during his senior season. He was a three-time first-team selection, but played in the same era as Leiby. His best year came in 2017 when he completed 65 percent of his passes (143-of-218) for 2,548 yards and 30 TDs.
Wes, Chase and Max Tillett
Southern Columbia
All three brothers have made cases to be on this team. Wes and Chase were outstanding defensive linemen for the Tigers, and both earned first-team all-Daily Item selections. Max, of course, is coming off one of the great careers in Southern Columbia history at linebacker.
Shayne, Colton, Peyton and K.J. Riley, Danville
The first family of Danville football this decade. Though Shayne was more of a soccer and basketball standout, he kicked for the Ironmen in the early part of the decade. Colton was a pretty good defensive back and plays baseball at Penn College currently. Peyton started as a freshman at quarterback, and stayed there until an injury his junior season allowed his freshman brother to take over. K.J. is on pace to pass the 5,000-yard career mark in 2020 as a senior. Peyton became his favorite receiver his senior season, amassing more than 700 yards.
Jack Gaugler, Selinsgrove
LB, 2012-2015
Gaugler is second on the Seals’ all-time tackles list behind the legendary Marlin Van Horn with 424 tackles. Gaugler made 142 tackles for Selinsgrove’s 13-2 state quaterfinalist in 2015 and earned all-state honors. He also had two pick-6s that season.
Nate Brown, Lewisburg
RB, 2008-2010
Brown was a fantastic two-way player for the Green Dragons, and the emotional leader of the best team in Lewisburg history — the 2010 squad that lost in the state semifinals to West Catholic. He scored 29 touchdowns that season. Better known as a wrestler, Brown finished his career as an NCAA All-American at Lehigh.
Juvon Batts, Selinsgrove
RB, 2012-2015
In a perfect world, Batts would have been an all-decade selection. Batts finished his a career with more than 4,000 career yards and 47 rushing touchdowns for the Seals. One of the fastest players this area has seen. A three-year starter for Selinsgrove, he missed his sophomore season with a heart condition.
Eric Joraski, Mount Carmel
DT, 2010-2012
This Red Tornado star ended up at Northwestern to play for the Wildcats as a defensive tackle. He finished with 18 career sacks for the Red Tornadoes, and had 47 tackles for loss in his final two seasons as a starter.
Shawn Turber, Shikellamy
DB, 2014-2015
One of most versatile players this area has ever seen. An all-state safety, he had 15 career interceptions, including 10 his senior season to earn Defensive Player of the Year by The Daily Item. On offense, he was also the leading receiver and rusher for the Braves as a senior. Heading into his redshirt senior season for Kutztown, he was first-team all-Eastern Division in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Preston Zachman
Southern Columbia
WR-LB-QB, 2016-2019
Headed to Wisconsin on a football scholarship, Zachman might be one of the more overshadowed players this decade. He played with some of the best football players this area has ever produced, and he filled whatever role the Tigers needed him to fill. Need a second wide receiver? Zachman filled that role as a junior. Three-year starter at quarterback goes down with an injury? Zachman slides under center later in his junior year. He played a little tight end in the state playoffs last year when the injured quarterback — Stone Hollenbach — returned. His senior year saw him take over under center. All he did was throw for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Trey Delbaugh, Lewisburg
LB, 2014-2016
Linebacker was ridiculous in this decade. Delbaugh earned three straight first-team honors for the Green Dragons. He averaged nearly 12 tackles per game for his career, and finished with 394 career tackles for the Green Dragons.
Keith Day and Cam Young
Southern Columbia, DBs
Defensive back was pretty tough as well, and the Tigers have had some pretty good ones. Julian Fleming made the team, while Day and Young certainly have their own cases. Coach Jim Roth likes to make sure his top cover corners take on the top receivers. and Day and Young both filled that role. Day intercepted nine passes as a senior and was an all-league selection in his junior and senior seasons. Young picked off eight passes as a senior in 2016.