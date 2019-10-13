The Associated Press
DALLAS — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times, and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas on Saturday.
The Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing while holding the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against Oklahoma almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed on track for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff and avenged last year’s loss in Cotton Bowl Stadium in the middle of the Texas state fair, a victory that came in a rematch of the Big 12 championship game.
The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are likely relegated to a spoiler role if there’s a second consecutive Big 12 title game between the rivals.
Both teams played under the threat of an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct after referee Mike Defee flagged everyone 30 minutes before the game when clusters of players got too close at midfield while wrapping up warmups and started jawing at each other.
The only ejection was Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and it wasn’t for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was flagged for targeting while hitting Lamb helmet-first and late two plays before Lamb weaved through Texas defenders on a flea-flicker pass on a 51-yard score.
Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards, tip-toeing on the sideline to stay inbounds on the 27-yarder for his final TD. Hurts threw for 235 yards and had 131 more on the ground, including a punctuating 3-yard touchdown for a 34-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.
n No. 1 Alabama 47,
Texas A&M 28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns, and Alabama’s offense kept rolling in the Tide’s first game at No. 1 this season.
Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama’s career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.
Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed briefly in its first game this season against a ranked opponent when Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first possession.
Tagovailoa then engineered four consecutive scoring drives, which included three touchdown passes that all came on third down, and the Tide were on cruise control against the best pass defense they had faced so far this season. The only blemish was the interception thrown in the Texas A&M end zone late in the second quarter.
Kellen Mond passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Aggies (3-3, 1-2).
n No. 2 Clemson 45,
Florida State 14
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending his full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence’s scoring throws.
FSU quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook both threw first-half interceptions and the Seminoles managed only 63 yards in the first half. Things didn’t get better after halftime as Blackman threw another pick that went for Derion Kendrick’s 38-yard return score.
Florida State star Cam Akers’ struggles against the Tigers continued. He had gained just 47 total yards vs. Clemson the past two games and ended with 34 yards on nine carries here.
n No. 8 Wisconsin 38,
Michigan State 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, and Wisconsin’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season.
The Spartans’ defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.
But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing, and couldn’t find any rhythm as the Badgers dominated time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.
Jack Coan completed his first seven passes for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and finished 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown to win his eighth straight start since last season.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) lost back-to-back games against AP top-10 Big Ten opponents. Michigan State lost at then-No. 4 Ohio State 34-10 last week.
n No. 9 Notre Dame 30,
USC 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards, and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as Notre Dame held off longtime-rival Southern California.
The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book’s 8-yard run with 3:33 left.
Book’s touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock after USC had drawn within 23-20.
The Trojans’ Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the 2 with 1:04 left to make it 30-27. But Notre Dame’s Brock Wright recovered the onside kick, and the Irish ran out the clock.
Jones’ fourth 100-yard game of the season came on 25 carries.
n No. 15 Utah 52,
Oregon State 7
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Zack Moss rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring run in the opening quarter, and Utah routed Oregon State.
Moss, who was returning from a shoulder injury, sat out the second half. He is now just 55 yards away from passing Eddie Johnson (1984-88) as the Utes’ leading career rusher.
Tyler Huntley threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).
n No. 16 Michigan 45,
Illinois 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and Michigan needed a late surge to put away Illinois.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead by halftime, but turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left. Dre Brown ran in from a yard out and then converted a 2-point conversion for the Illini.
Michigan responded with a long drive capped by Shea Patterson’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson ran for a score after Michigan forced a turnover at the Illini 1 to seal it for Michigan.
Matt Robinson, starting for the injured quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was 16-of-25 for 192 yards and one touchdown for Illinois. He also ran for a score.
n No. 18 Arizona State 38,
Washington State 34
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk to lead Arizona State in a comeback win.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels’ pinpoint passing.
The freshman capped the drive with his scramble, helicoptering off a defender into the end zone.
Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-of-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.
Anthony Gordon threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, but Washington State (3-3, 0-3) was again let down by its defense.
n Louisville 62,
No. 19 Wake Forest 59
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Evan Conley ran 41 yards for a critical touchdown with 2:15 remaining, and Louisville held off Wake Forest’s late rally to upset the Demon Deacons in the second-highest-scoring game in Atlantic Coast Conference history.
Conley also threw two touchdown passes to Dez Fitzpatrick and Hassan Hall returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score to help the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) spoil Wake Forest’s first national ranking in 11 years.
The combined 121 points was second only to the 137 scored in Pittsburgh’s 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016. The teams combined for 1,188 total yards in this one.
Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1) trailed 52-31 with less than 6½ minutes remaining before rallying.
n No. 22 Baylor 33,
Texas Tech 30, 2 OTs
WACO, Texas — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime, and Baylor won in its first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.
Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), which went the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime, won on Hasty’s run after Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal for Texas Tech opened the second extra period.
Charlie Brewer was 24-of-37 passing for 352 yards, but threw his first three interceptions of the season. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in the first overtime.
Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), playing its third consecutive Top 25 opponent, got to the second overtime when TJ Vasher made a diving 2-yard catch on a nice lob throw by Jett Duffey for his only TD pass.
Duffey finished 31-of-42 for 362 yards and two interceptions. R.J. Turner had seven catches for 138 yards.
n No. 25 Cincinnati 38,
Houston 23
HOUSTON — Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Cincinnati held off Houston’s late surge for its fourth straight win.
The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) used a 21-point first half to pull away early and Perry Young’s late 2-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the win.
The Cougars (2-4, 0-2) cut the lead to five with 9:09 left on Tune’s 6-yard pass to Christian Trahan, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Houston’s first 0-2 start in conference play since joining the AAC.