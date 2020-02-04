The Daily Item
NEWPORT — Sophomore Braedon Reid scored 17 points, and 12 different Midd-West players scored as the Mustangs won their seventh game of the season, 55-32, over Newport on Monday night.
Isaac Hummel chipped in nine points for Midd-West (7-12).
Midd-West 55, Newport 32
Midd-West (7-12) 55
Eli Swann 1 1-2 3; Braedon Reid 6 2-2 17; Hunter Wolfey 1 0-0 3; Riley Lantz 1 1-3 3; Cordell Hostetler 1 0-0 2; Carter Knepp 2 0-0 5; Griffen Paige 1 0-0 2; Stefan Leitzel 2 1-2 5; Owen Solomon 1 0-0 2; Andrew Oldt 1 0-0 2; Isaac Hummel 4 1-1 9. Totals 22 6-10 55.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Wolfley, Knepp.
Did not score: Easton Erb.
Newport (4-15) 32
Daniel Bellis 1 2-2 4; Nick Colletta 0 2-2 2; Ethan Stutts 1 0-5 2; Eric Lawler 2 0-0 4; Tyler Sanders 2 0-0 6; Elijah York 1 0-2 3; Phil Washington 2 1-2 5; Perry Wright 1 3-4 6. Totals 10 8-17 32.
3-point goals: Sanders 2, York, Wright.
Did not score: Matt Bates, Damon Murphy.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 11 13 17 14 — 55
Newport 5 9 4 14 — 32
n Selinsgrove 55,
Greenwood 35
SELINSGROVE — Brett Foor and Ivan DeJesus each scored 15 points, and the Seals used a huge second quarter to pick up the nonleague win.
DeJesus had seven points in the second quarter as the Seals (5-14) outscored the Wildcats, 20-9 for an eight-point lead.
Aaron Bollinger scored nine to lead Greenwood (12-7).
Selinsgrove 55, Greenwood 35
Greenwood (12-7) 35
Avery Morder 3 1-2 8; Thomas Pyle 2 0-0 5; Tyler Sherman 2 0-0 4; Brennan Miller 1 1-2 3; Michael Strohm 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bollinger 4 0-0 9; Steven Watts 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-4 35.
3-point goals: Morder, Pyle, Bollinger.
Did not score: Logan Seiber, Kody Shoop.
Selinsgrove (5-14) 55
Brett Foor 5 2-2 15; Ben Heim 1 0-0 2; Ethan Harris 3 0-0 6; Ryan Reich 4 2-2 11; Dylan DeFazio 1 4-4 6; Ivan DeJesus 6 2-2 15. Totals 20 10-10 55.
3-point goals: Foor 3, Reich, DeJesus.
Did not score: Nate Hackenberger, Ben Beiler, Isaiah Ulrich, Randy Richter, Theo Feiler, Tyrell Gates, Spencer George.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 12 9 8 6 — 35
Selinsgrove 9 20 8 18 — 55
n Meadowbrook Christian 67,
Bucktail 55
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 28 points as the Lions picked up the nonleague win.
Dillon Stokes chipped in 10 points and Jacob Reed had nine for Meadowbrook Chrisitian (8-10), which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.
Meadowbrook Christian 67,
Bucktail 55
Bucktail (7-11) 55
Deven Serafini 2 0-0 5; Kayden Friese 2 2-2 6; Dylan Cross 6 0-0 12; Jason Burgey 1 0-0 2; Gabe Conway 8 0-4 17; Liam Dwyer 3 0-0 6; Will Kelly 1 0-1 3; Darrin Bruno 1 0-0 3; Tyler Snyder 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 3-9 55.
3-point goals: Serafini, Conway, Kelly, Bruno.
Did not score: Rasheed Green, Cole Hillyader.
Meadowbrook Christian (8-10) 67
CJ Carrier 4 0-0 8; Ashton Canelo 12 4-6 28; Dillon Stokes 4 2-3 10; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9; Evan Young 3 0-0 6; Nevin Carrier 1 1-2 3; Michael Eager 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 8-13 67.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Marvin Pineda, Peter Ramirez, Michael Smith, Gavin Willett, Keegan Gill.
Score by quarters
Bucktail 10 16 17 12 — 55
Meadowbrook Chr. 15 20 19 11 — 67
n Mifflinburg 61,
Southern Columbia 29
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 22 points, and the Wildcats have now won seven of their last eight games.
Dante Colon added 13 points for Mifflinburg (7-11).
Mike Zsido and Braedon Wisloski each scored eight points to lead the Tigers (3-15).
Mifflinburg 61,
Southern Columbia 29
Southern Columbia (3-15) 29
Owen Sosnoski 0 3-4 3; Connor Gallagher 2 0-0 5; Matt Masala 0 0-2 0; Mike Zsido 4 0-0 8; Braedon Wisloski 2 4-9 8; Joey Szuler 1 0-0 3; Dorrin Wetzel 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 7-15 29.
3-point goals: Gallagher, Szuler.
Did not score: Kaiden Carl, Ian Huntington, Tommy Zeimba, Jake Rose, Jason Yeik.
Mifflinburg (7-11) 61
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 6; Isaiah Valentine 7 6-8 22; Seth Kline 2 0-0 5; Dante Colon 4 1-2 13; Cannon Griffith 3 0-0 8; Jake Young 2 3-4 7. Totals 21 10-14 61.
3-point goals: Colon 4, Valentine 2, Griffith 2, Kline.
Did not score: Lane Yoder, Liam Church, Rylee Stahl, Jarrett Foster, Zach Wertman, Gabe Yoder, Carter Breed.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 11 7 7 4 — 29
Mifflinburg 11 15 15 14 — 61