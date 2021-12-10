HERSHEY — One sophomore made the move to defensive end earlier this season, and found himself with a new role on the team.
Another sophomore hoped to play in Friday’s Class 2A championship game if Southern Columbia got enough of a lead, but otherwise didn’t expect much action against Serra Catholic.
By the time the Tigers’ fifth straight title victory ended in a 62-25 victory over the Eagles, both Colden Bloom and Carter Madden had played huge roles in the victory.
The two combined for five of the Tigers’ nine sacks in Friday victory.
Bloom started the season as an outside linebacker, moved to defensive end because of an injury, and never moved back.
“I’ve always been into the pass-rushing greats — LT (Lawrence Taylor) and Cam Jordan come to mind,” Bloom said. “I had to get familiar with the line calls, but I felt pretty comfortable from the start with the move.”
As the state playoffs moved along, Bloom’s pass-rushing abilities become more and more apparent.
His pass-rush mate on the other side — Derek Berlitz, who set the school single-season sack record in Friday’s victory — noticed how much Bloom’s pass rush from the opposite side brought to the field.
“I know I’m going to draw a lot of attention (from the offense),” Berlitz said. “It used to frustrate me, but I realized if they are paying that much attention to me, it leaves things open on the other side.”
The Serra Catholic offensive line spent most of the first half with wide splits in the ‘A’ gap — meaning there were pretty big holes between the guard and the center on either side of the center — putting the guard and tackles wide, almost doubling Berlitz and Bloom from the start.
Berlitz had two first-half sacks, but Bloom couldn’t get on track.
“When I went into the locker room at halftime, I told the coaches that I couldn’t do anything with those guys on the edge,” Bloom said. “We made some adjustments, and I tried a couple of different techniques and movements, and it worked out.”
Madden plays special teams for the Tigers, but usually doesn’t play on offense or defense as a sophomore unless the game is out of hand.
However, when freshman Dominic Fetterolf left the game with an injury for Southern Columbia, Madden was called into action.
“I certainly wasn’t expecting to play that much,” Madden said. “But I was ready to get in there and help my team any way that I can.”
Going back to the Eagles strategy of leaving the A gaps open, it allowed Madden to affect the game right from the start.
“It seemed like they weren’t even blocking the A gap,” Madden said. “I’m not going to argue, it’s what got me my sack.”
On his first play from scrimmage on defense, Madden came flying through the gap, and sacked quarterback Max Rocco.
“I was surprised to be that wide open coming through. I kept waiting to get blocked cause I’m so small,” the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder said.