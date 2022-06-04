The Daily Item
Kimmy Shannon burst onto the high school swimming scene as a Lewisburg freshman last year, claiming a pair of state gold medals.
Shannon followed that with another great performance at the PIAA meet as a sophomore — repeating as the state champion in the 500 freestyle, and earning a silver medal in the 200 individual medley.
That performance capped an exceptional year in the water for the Green Dragon, who was selected as The Daily Item’s Girls Swimmer of the Year for the second consecutive time.
Shannon sent a message to the rest of the 500 freestyle field during the preliminaries that she wasn’t going to relinquish her hold on the longest race, by going under five minutes.
In the finals, she slashed more than five seconds off her heat time to win in 4:51.98.
“I knew it was going to be a good race. I didn’t think it would be that good of a race,” Shannon said. “That’s probably one of the best races I’ve ever had.”
Wyoming Seminary junior Ryleigh Collins and Shannon exchanged the lead throughout the race. It wasn’t until the final leg that Shannon pulled away to claim the state crown for the second consecutive year.
“I’m so excited about it,” she said. “I just went a PR, which was really good for me. I’ve been training for this a long time, and I knew what I needed to do.”
Shannon trailed Collins by 0.01 seconds after 350 yards, but was 0.92 seconds faster over the final 150 yards. Collins was the only swimmer within eight seconds of her.
Shannon has taken over the mantle of Pennsylvania Class 2A distance queen from former club teammate Abby Doss, a Shamokin graduate now swimming at Bucknell.
Doss, who won the 500 freestyle state crown the four years before Shannon started her run, had three state gold medals after her sophomore season, which is the same number Shannon has. Doss finished with seven gold medals.
In the 200 IM, Shannon dropped almost three seconds off her prelim time in the finals to earn the silver medal. The third-place finisher was more than six seconds behind Shannon.
While many top-level prep swimmers, focus on the pool year-round, Shannon is busy pursuing another athletic endeavor currently. Shannon is expected to take the circle to pitch Monday when Lewisburg opens the softball state playoffs.