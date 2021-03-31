The Associated Press
CATAWISSA — Owen Sosnoski drove in four runs, and Southern Columbia scored five times in the opening inning to beat Shikellamy 9-4 in Heartland Athletic Conference baseball Tuesday.
The Tigers (1-0 overall) led 6-1 after two innings and tacked on three more in the home fourth. Liam Klebon had three hits in the win, while Michael Yancoskie knocked in a pair.
Connor Fitzgerald led the Braves (0-1) with two hits and two RBIs, while Blaise Wiest had a trio of hits. Brayden Lytle struck out five in 22/3 innings for Shikellamy. Asher Hoffman fanned four.
Southern Columbia 9, Shikellamy 4
Shikellamy 101 101 0 — 4-7-2
Southern Columbia 510 300 x — 9-8-0
n Greenwood 14,
Line Mountain 2
MANDATA — Avery Morder and Tyler Sherman each drove in three runs, and Greenwood made the most of two big innings in a Tri-Valley League win.
The Wildcats (1-0 overall and TVL) scored four runs in the second inning and nine more in the seventh of their opener.
Sherman led Greenwood with four hits, while Sammy Myers had three. Austin Murphy struck out five in a complete-game victory.
Brock Wirt struck out three over five innings for the Eagles (1-1, 0-1).
Greenwood 14, Line Mountain 2
Greenwood 050 000 9 — 14-18-1
Line Mountain 001 000 1 — 2-6-5
n Hughesville 22,
Warrior Run 3 (5 innings)
HUGHESVILLE — Clayton Poust knocked in five runs, and Carter Cowburn drove in four more with four hits in Hughesville’s HAC-II rout.
The Spartans’ Eli Olshefski and Devin Swank combined on a one-hitter. Olshefski fanned seven batters in 21/3 innings, while Swank struck out six in 22/3 for Hughesville (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-II).
Warrior Run (0-1, 0-1), which is playing an all-road schedule due to renovations at its home field, got four strikeouts from Michael Buck.
Hughesville 22, Warrior Run 3
Hughesville 364 36 — 22-24-3
Warrior Run 003 00 — 3-1-4
n Bloomsburg 13, Milton 6
BLOOMSBURG — Ethan Rowe clubbed three doubles and scored twice, but Milton couldn’t keep pace with Bloomsburg in a HAC-II game.
The host Panthers rallied after Milton went ahead in the first (2-0) and second (6-3) innings. Bloomsburg scored five runs in the home fourth inning.
Carter Lilley had a triple and a double with three RBIs for the Black Panthers (0-1 overall and HAC-II-).
Bloomsburg 13, Milton 6
Milton 240 000 0 — 6-9-6
Bloomsburg 312 502 0 — 13-11-2
Ethan Rowe and Dylan Reiff. Liam Birrane and Luke Bowes.
WP: Birrane. LP: Rowe.
Milton: Rowe 3-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs; Carter Lilley 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chase Hoffman 1-for-4, run, RBI; Reiff 2-for-3.
Bloomsburg: Michael Petock 3-for-4, 2 runs; Sean Fry 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs; David Klingerman 1-for-4, double; Damon Rasmussen 1-for-4, 2 runs.